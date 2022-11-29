Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, announced 25% construction completion of the immersive, multi-sensory attraction art experience teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, located in the Saadiyat Cultural District.

A partnership with teamLab, the globally acclaimed, interdisciplinary Tokyo-based art collective, the construction of teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi is slated to be completed in 2024 and set to be an immersive, inspirational space at the intersection of art and technology, igniting curiosity, imagination, and creativity in all who visit. The latest offering of the Saadiyat Cultural District, the 17,000sqm (GFA) teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi building has been conceived with unparalleled installations that will be unique to Abu Dhabi, created through an extensive experimentation process.

H.E. Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “We are delivering on our vision to welcome the world to Abu Dhabi and inspire future generations to embark on journeys of creativity and discovery. As we transform the emirate into an unparalleled global destination with arts, culture and entertainment at the forefront, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi will be truly unique and a milestone of innovation and progress. Through the power of partnership with DCT, Miral, teamLab and our ecosystem of contractors, we will deliver a thoughtfully-curated experience and an iconic culture and tourism destination to share with the world – all of which reinforces Saadiyat Cultural District’s credentials globally.”

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral, said: “The development of teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi demonstrates how Miral is contributing to the evolution of the emirate’s cultural landscape. Working with our partners, we are pioneering cutting-edge immersive technology to interpret environmental phenomena, which is the basis for a curated experiential space that influences the incredible architecture around it and which offers visitors a fresh perspective every time they visit. This creates a unique guest experience in Abu Dhabi that will be truly transformative, memorable and sharable.”

Additionally, Miral in partnership with DCT Abu Dhabi has appointed ALEC, a UAE-based leading innovative construction group, as the main contractor for the construction of this mega-project.

Visitors will be invited to open their minds and embark on a journey through teamLab’s new concept of Environmental Phenomena, which offers a new perspective on the world around us. The featured artworks are created and shaped by the environment which produces the various phenomena, and the unique architecture plays an important role in providing the artworks with an environment to evolve freely and organically, as if they were life-forms themselves. The experience will be unique to each visitor, changing with each visit, as they discover a place in which to endlessly explore and transcend the limits of their imagination.

With culture a major driver of social and economic development, the emirate is fast becoming a globally known centre of talent and a leading producer of creative content. Abu Dhabi seeks to broaden artistic and cultural expression by providing its community and visitors with a diverse cultural programme curated to inspire creativity and knowledge development, creating a culturally active and artistically conscious city with strong links to the wider region and the world.

The emirate continues its support and development of cultural institutions. teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi will sit alongside Louvre Abu Dhabi, the globally celebrated universal museum, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi and other major landmarks comprising the Saadiyat Cultural District. The emirate’s performing arts, media and gaming sectors will also see further investment in their diverse array of programmes and initiatives. An ambitious undertaking that will be one of the world’s pre-eminent cultural destinations through its museums, cultural centres, and educational institutions, Saadiyat Cultural District will boast one of the highest concentrations of cultural experience in the world.

-Ends-

About The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

About Miral

Miral is Abu Dhabi's leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences that contributes to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world to create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realization of the Emirate’s tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development and management of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral has a portfolio of projects under construction worth over AED 13 billion on Yas Island and across the emirate. Miral’s portfolio of world-class assets, which includes hospitality, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and entertainment destinations, aims to deliver millions of memorable moments and spark joy across a diverse spectrum of leisure, entertainment, and tourism assets.

For more information, visit www.miral.ae.

About ALEC

ALEC Engineering and Contracting L.L.C. (ALEC), part of the Investment Corporate of Dubai (ICD), is a leading construction and related businesses company operating in the GCC and Africa. The company builds and provides construction solutions that set industry benchmarks for quality, safety, functionality, and aesthetics.

ALEC offers its clients complete turnkey solutions in construction, MEP, fit-out, modular solutions and solar projects, heavy equipment rental and technology systems. With these capabilities, the company successfully serves a diverse range of sectors including airports, retail, hotels & resorts, high-rise buildings, and themed projects.

For more information, please visit https://alec.ae/.

About teamLab

teamLab (f. 2001) is an international art collective. Their collaborative practice seeks to navigate the confluence of art, science, technology, and the natural world. Through art, the interdisciplinary group of specialists, including artists, programmers, engineers, CG animators, mathematicians, and architects, aims to explore the relationship between the self and the world, and new forms of perception. https://www.teamlab.art/