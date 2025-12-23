Abu Dhabi-UAE – The UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP), managed by the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), is set to announce three new awardees for its Sixth Cycle grants during a press conference on 21 January at the National Center of Meteorology in Abu Dhabi.

The newly awarded projects reflect UAEREP’s priority research areas, which form the foundation of the program’s 10-year roadmap, namely, Optimized Seeding Materials, Autonomous UAS, Limited-Area Climate Interventions, and Advanced Models, Software, and Data.

During the press conference, each awardee will deliver an overview presentation of their winning proposal, outlining their scientific approach, expected outcomes, and potential impact on global water security.

His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Al Mandous, President of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and Director General of the National Center of Meteorology, said: "Through the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science, we continue to support cutting-edge research that strengthens resilience against climate challenges and supports sustainable water resources worldwide. Since its launch during the 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum (IREF), the Sixth Cycle has attracted significant interest from leading scientists and research institutions globally, reflecting the growing importance of this award in promoting innovative solutions to address water scarcity. By investing in research and innovation, the UAE reaffirms its commitment to supporting international efforts aimed at ensuring water security for present and future generations, while contributing to global climate adaptation strategies."

Alya Al Mazroui, Director of UAEREP and Director of the Research and Weather Enhancement Department at NCM, said: "We are excited to announce three new awardees whose projects reflect our strategic priorities and commitment to innovation. Each selected project brings unique expertise and innovative approaches that will help us push the boundaries of science and technology in this crucial field. By keeping pace with the latest technological advancements in weather modification science, the awarded projects will generate new knowledge and strengthen capacity-building to ensure that the UAEREP remains at the forefront of scientific research in rain enhancement domain.”

The strategic areas addressed by the winning proposals are central to advancing next-generation rain enhancement technologies and tackling the evolving global water security challenges. Research on optimized seeding materials focuses on developing advanced cloud seeding substances and innovative delivery techniques to improve rainfall stimulation.

Limited-area climate interventions investigate localized approaches such as solar radiation management and leveraging regional atmospheric conditions to enhance cloud formation and precipitation. Advanced models, software, and data involve the development of sophisticated forecasting tools and decision-support systems, integrating data assimilation and machine learning techniques to improve cloud dynamics modeling and operational efficiency. Each recipient will receive a grant of up to US$1.5 million (AED 5.511 million), distributed over three years, with a maximum annual amount of US$550,000.