‘Launchpad Dubai’ platform provides integrated support to investors and entrepreneurs seeking to establish or expand their businesses in Dubai in cooperation with five partners.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, is showcasing the exciting opportunities and competitiveness of Dubai’s digital business ecosystem at Expand North Star 2024, the world's largest gathering for startups and investors. The event, which is organised by Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by the chamber, will take place at Dubai Harbour from 13-16 October.

As part of its participation in the four-day event, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy will highlight the competitive advantages of Dubai’s digital ecosystem and its role in stimulating business growth. The chamber will also showcase the facilities and infrastructure available in the emirate to support digital startups, as well as the services it provides to facilitate the expansion of businesses both locally and in global markets.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy's pavilion will feature a dedicated space for ‘Launchpad Dubai,' an integrated platform for business services delivered in cooperation with five partners. The platform provides opportunities for investors and entrepreneurs to connect directly with service providers that can support them in establishing and expanding their businesses in Dubai.

The partners providing services through the platform include the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), Emirates NBD, BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates, Antler, and Silkhaus.

Through its pavilion at the event, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy will showcase several of its pioneering initiatives aimed at increasing the contribution of the digital economy to the emirate’s economy and enhancing Dubai’s favourable business environment. These include the 'Create Apps in Dubai’ initiative led by the chamber, which seeks to train over 1,000 Emiratis on the fundamentals of coding, building mobile applications, and business creation models, as well as triple the number of app developers in Dubai by 2025 and support 100 new national projects for the development of cutting-edge mobile applications.

During the event, the chamber will also promote the ‘Business in Dubai’ platform, which provides practical support to businesses looking to launch or expand in the emirate. Companies can benefit from convenient access to essential services delivered by leading providers, together with business matchmaking services to connect them with the right partners, investors, and customers.

As part of its pivotal role in strengthening Dubai's position as the global capital of the digital economy, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy actively contributes to unlocking the full potential of the digital industries. This comes as part of its drive commitment to transforming Dubai into a leading global hub for technology and innovation, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

