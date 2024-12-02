Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain announces the offering of uncut banknote sheets for the denomination of Bahraini Dinar 1 and Bahraini Dinar ½ for sale. Each uncut sheet of BD1 denomination consists of 45 banknotes, and the BD½ denomination consists of 40 banknotes. The uncut sheets are limited to 250 sheets per denomination. The price per sheet is 55 Bahraini Dinars for the BD1 denomination and 30 Bahraini Dinars for the BD½ denomination.

The uncut sheets can be purchased from the Currency Issue Directorate at the Central Bank of Bahrain, located in the Diplomatic Area effective Tuesday, 3 December 2024, by booking an appointment through ‘Mawaeed’ National Appointment System app starting Monday, 2 December 2024 at 9:00 AM. The app can be downloaded from the eGovernment App Store www.bahrain.bh/apps.