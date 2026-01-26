Kuwait Bay is a strategic economic and environmental hub hosting vital ports and power and water stations, and is considered the world’s second-largest nursery for fish

As part of the “Clean Seas” initiative, Boursa Kuwait has supported the operations of the Kuwait Dive Team since 2020 in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme, to enhance marine debris removal and protect marine biodiversity and life

Kuwait City: Boursa Kuwait announced the launch of its new “Boursa Boat,” the second vessel dedicated to supporting the efforts of the Kuwait Dive Team and the Environmental Voluntary Foundation, reflecting the company’s continued commitment to backing field operations and volunteer initiatives aimed at protecting the marine environment in Kuwait Bay, one of the State of Kuwait’s most important environmental and economic resources..

The launch of the vessel comes as part of Boursa Kuwait’s strategic approach to translate its environmental commitment into tangible impact, enhancing the efficiency of volunteer field teams and supporting national efforts to preserve marine ecosystems, in line with the company’s institutional role and responsibility toward society.

The boat has been designed and equipped with the latest technologies and specialized equipment, enabling the Kuwait Dive Team to carry out a wide range of environmental tasks, including the removal of marine debris and waste, retrieval of abandoned fishing nets, installation of marine moorings as well as monitoring coral reefs, documenting marine life and cleaning beaches and islands.

“Boursa Kuwait is proud of its strategic partnership with the Kuwait Dive Team affiliated with the Environmental Voluntary Foundation, in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme, as a model of constructive cooperation between the private sector and institutional environmental action. The launch of the second Boursa Boat embodies our continued commitment, now in its sixth year, to supporting the team’s operations in Kuwait Bay, which is considered one of the country’s most prominent environmental and economic resources,” said Boursa Kuwait’s Senior Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Mr. Naser Meshari Al-Sanousi.

This initiative carries particular importance given Kuwait Bay’s strategic status as one of the main drivers of economic activity in the State of Kuwait, as it hosts vital ports such as Shuwaikh and Doha, in addition to power generation and desalination plants that form key pillars of the country’s water and energy security.

Kuwait Bay also holds exceptional environmental value, as it is considered the world’s second-largest nursery for fish and constitutes a unique marine ecosystem and a primary refuge for migratory birds along regional migration routes. The Bay includes three major natural reserves that serve as fundamental pillars for protecting biodiversity in the country: the Sabah Al-Ahmad Natural Reserve, Sulaibikhat Marine and Coastal Natural Reserve and Al-Khuwisat Natural Reserve in Jahra, reinforcing its status as one of the most important marine and coastal ecosystems in the region.

“The new Boursa Boat represents an extension of the ‘Clean Seas’ initiative launched in 2020, when Boursa Kuwait inaugurated its first vessel dedicated to supporting the Kuwait Dive Team’s operations, within the framework of a sustainable institutional commitment to protecting Kuwait Bay’s marine environment. The continuous annual support for this initiative has contributed to the removal of more than 671 tons of marine waste, enhancing the team’s efficiency and expanding the positive impact of its work on Kuwait’s marine environment,” Al-Sanousi added.

“We extend our thanks and appreciation to the Kuwait Dive Team, the Environmental Voluntary Foundation and the United Nations Environment Programme for their constructive efforts and hope that this partnership will serve as a model that inspires more private sector institutions to assume their role in supporting environmental sustainability and achieving long-term impact.”

The strategic partnership with the Kuwait Dive Team, Environmental Voluntary Foundation and the United Nations Environment Programme underscores that Boursa Kuwait’s support for the marine environment is a sustainable commitment that translates sustainability into concrete results on the ground, preserving Kuwait Bay’s biodiversity and the life of fish and migratory birds.

It also contributes to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including Life Below Water (Goal 14) through the protection of marine ecosystems, Responsible Consumption and Production (Goal 12) by reducing marine waste and Partnerships for the Goals (Goal 17) through cooperation between the private sector, civil society and international institutions.

In 2025, the Kuwait Dive Team carried out 44 field missions, resulting in the removal of 173 tons of marine waste, in addition to retrieving ships and boats with a total weight of 90 tons, demonstrating the effectiveness of the partnership and its direct impact on protecting the marine environment.

Deputy Head of the Kuwait Dive Team Mr. Waleed Al-Shatti stated that the impact of this initiative was not limited to technical enablement but also contributed to raising community awareness and strengthening national capacities in protecting one of the most diverse marine environments in the region.

He expressed his gratitude for Boursa Kuwait’s continued institutional support, highlighting the importance of this partnership in enabling the team to carry out its vital missions in Kuwait Bay, which is considered one of the richest and most important marine environments in the region.

Since its establishment in 1986, the Kuwait Dive Team has achieved qualitative accomplishments in the field of marine environmental protection, having removed more than 2000 tons of hazardous waste from Kuwaiti waters since 2009, including over 300 tons of plastic waste, embodying the tangible impact of these ongoing environmental efforts.

Brief Overview of Boursa Kuwait:

The establishment of Boursa Kuwait in 2014 marked the first step in the privatization project of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, which was founded in 1977 as the first exchange in the Gulf Cooperation Council region and was reorganized in 1983 as an independent financial institution. The transitional phase began in 2016, with Boursa Kuwait officially assuming the responsibilities and operations of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, replacing it with an official license in the same year after the successful completion of the transitional phase. This ensured that Boursa Kuwait developed the infrastructure and operated according to best practices and international standards. It commenced the creation of an advanced, reliable trading platform built on efficiency, credibility, and transparency to serve all asset classes with a focus on the interests of traders and the national economy.

Boursa Kuwait has undertaken various market reforms as part of its comprehensive plans to enhance it in several stages. It succeeded in introducing innovative investment tools, enhancing transparency, and restructuring the market to increase its liquidity and competitiveness, based on its mission-focused strategy, which emphasizes developing the market to meet international standards. The company's developmental and improvement efforts have also contributed to the reclassification of the Kuwait market as an «emerging market» among key global index providers, enhancing Kuwait's position as a leading regional financial center.

In a pioneering step in Kuwait's privatization field, the privatization of Boursa Kuwait was successful, conducted in two stages. The first stage was in February 2019 when a consortium of Kuwaiti investment companies and a global exchange operator won the privatization bid, acquiring a 44% stake in the company.

In December 2019, the privatization process was completed through the public offering of a 50% stake owned by the Capital Markets Authority to Kuwaiti citizens, with the offering oversubscribed by more than 850%. Boursa Kuwait is listed on the «Premier Market» under the name «Boursa».