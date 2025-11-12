Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE is pleased to announce its collaboration with the Dubai Health Care Authority (DHCA) to provide comprehensive support for children with visual challenges.

As part of our responsibility to society, Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE is committed to ensuring that children with visual impairments receive not only clinical care but also the guidance and support needed for their overall development. Common eye conditions, including myopia, astigmatism, strabismus, and other visual impairments, can have a profound impact on children’s learning, social experiences, and emotional health. Recognizing these challenges, this partnership focuses on delivering care that addresses both the physical and psychological needs of children.

How Vision Impacts Learning and Emotional Health

Children with untreated visual impairments may face difficulties in reading, writing, and classroom learning, which can affect academic performance. Beyond the classroom, they may also encounter social challenges, including bullying, which can lead to anxiety, low self-esteem, and emotional distress. Recognizing these risks, Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE, in collaboration with DHCA, has developed integrated initiatives that combine early detection, personalized medical treatment, and mental health support to help children thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.

Parental Support and Engagement

Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE recognizes that parents play a critical role in their children’s development. Families are provided with guidance, educational resources, and counseling to better understand their children’s eye conditions and support their academic progress and social confidence.

Protecting Children Through Regular Eye Check-Up

Through regular eye check-ups and early intervention, children receive the support they need to manage or correct vision problems before they affect daily life. When parents are actively involved alongside specialized care, children gain confidence in school, social activities, and everyday interactions. Addressing vision issues early helps protect them from academic challenges, social difficulties, and the emotional effects of bullying.

Expert Pediatric Care at Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE

Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE’s Pediatric Ophthalmology Department, led by a team of experienced Spanish consultants, delivers world-class, child-focused eye care. This collaboration with DHCA reinforces Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE’s commitment to safeguarding the physical, academic, and emotional health of children across the UAE, ensuring they have every opportunity to learn, grow, and flourish.