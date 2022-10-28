The Ministry of Investment (MISA) signed 11 investment agreements with leading companies in key sectors on the sidelines of FII6.

Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih was a central FII6 participant , sharing global and economic investment perspectives with CEOs and government leaders.

Panel sessions delved into the Global Supply Chain Resilience Initiative, released earlier this week to facilitate Saudi Arabia’s integration into global value chains

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Ministry of Investment (MISA) signed 11 investment agreements with leading companies, detailed MISA’s Global Supply Chain Resilience Initiative, and led central discussions at the Future Investment Initiative (FII6) concluding today.

Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid Al-Falih was a lead participant at Saudi Arabia’s premier international investment forum, sharing global economic and investment perspectives alongside leading CEOs and government leaders and other experts from around the world.

MISA officials also provided further detail on the Global Supply Chain Resilience Initiative (GSCRI) launched October 23 to attract supply chains to Saudi Arabia in strategic sectors where the Kingdom has a competitive advantage. A central pillar of the National Investment Strategy launched a year ago, GSCRI aims to enable global investors to create low-risk, low-cost and low-carbon supply chains leveraging the Kingdom’s natural resources, strong logistics infrastructure and untapped potential. In its launch phase, the initiative aims to attract more than US$10bn of industrial and service investments in global supply chains to the Kingdom in its first two years.

MISA facilitated nearly a dozen investment agreements across aerospace, biotechnology, education and other sectors, illustrating sustained confidence in the Kingdom as a world-class investment destination.

On the final day of FII6, MISA facilitated two agreements in the technology sector. An agreement was signed between the Royal Commission of AlUla and US technology mega-giant IBM, to help implement AlUla’s Smart City policy. MISA also signed an agreement with Brazilian tech company Ocellott, aimed at collaborating to develop an innovative propulsion battery system for future projects of electric vehicles.

Other international partners in these agreements included:

US-based aerospace company Boeing and US space training company Orbite;

US tech company IBM and Brazilian tech company Ocellott;

US-based biotechnology companies Gingko and Illumina;

Korea’s Taihan Cable & Solution;

Paris-based ESSEC Business School and Education Platform Global School Management;

Real estate and private equity firm SAFANAD and Brazilian financial company BTG Pactual; and

Indian media and entertainment company Eros Media.

During the Future Investment Initiative (FII6) MISA officials have participated in panel discussions over three-day period. Dr Sara Altair MD of Biotech and Pharma sector at MISA, took the stage at FII6 to share her perspective on the most fascinating biotech advancements fueling innovation in preventative care and personalized medicine.

MISA’s MD of the GSCRI Asaad Aljomoai also shared his perspective at the ‘Surviving Supply Chain Shocks’ session. On the last day of FII6 MISA’s MD of the Real Estate Sector Fahad Alhashim took the stage at Roshan panel to discuss how companies and governments can respond to constricted supply chains, along with other critical issues about economic sustainability & supply chain.

About the Ministry of Investment

The ongoing transformation of Saudi Arabia under the Vision 2030 economic development and diversification plan is unlocking new investment opportunities at an unprecedented pace. The Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) is facilitating access to these opportunities by developing a vibrant cross-government investment ecosystem, facilitated by Saudi Arabia’s National Investment Strategy.

Through a network of representative offices across the world, MISA partners with businesses of all scales and sizes—from startups to blue-chip multinationals—to help make investing in Saudi Arabia as simple as possible. MISA also plays a leading role in improving Saudi Arabia’s overall business environment by facilitating investment data across regions and sectors, creating investment incentives, spearheading business reforms and opening up investment opportunities.

About Invest Saudi

Overseen by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment (MISA), Invest Saudi is the Kingdom’s investment attraction and promotion entity charged with communicating and facilitating investment opportunities.

Invest Saudi is the primary point of contact for foreign investors seeking information and assistance before, during and after their entry into Saudi Arabia. It is committed to working in partnership with potential and current investors to make their investment journey a seamless experience.

For more information on Invest Saudi, please visit the website or connect with #InvestSaudi on Twitter and LinkedIn.