The Architecture and Design Commission has Issued today the English version of the Architecture and Design Sector Status Report. The report aims to look into the current status of the sector to document the accomplishments of the architecture and design ecosystem, The report can be accessed through the following link: https://engage.moc.gov.sa/architecture-and-design-sector-report

Dr. Sumayah Sulaiman Al-Solaiman, the CEO of the Architecture and Design Commission, said: "The Architecture and Design Sector Status Report encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the architecture and design system. It examines the sector's future expectations and its impact on businesses, practitioners, education, research, and community engagement at the national and international levels". She emphasized that the commission aims to create a harmonious environment that brings together various creative sup-sectors of the architecture and design to achieve the vision of the Ministry of Culture and the aspirations of the commission.

"We seek to enrich the designs of our cities in a way that enhances the lives of various segments of society, establishes a globally recognized creative scene, and addresses environmental issues that is signified by urban expansion, population growth, climate change and terrains, which intersects with the approach of architecture and design," she added.

The report provides an overview of the architecture and design sector in the Kingdom, highlighting its projected growth driven by large-scale construction projects and government programs. It also discusses the characteristics and recent trends of companies in the architecture and design sector. Additionally, the report covers the status of architectural and design education in the Kingdom, including the number of students, graduates, academic programs, and faculty members.

The report analytically examines practitioners in the architecture and design sectors in the Kingdom, focusing on various specialized fields within the sub-sectors. It sheds light on the research landscape in the sector and provides an overview of key initiatives within the architecture and design sector at both the national and international levels. Furthermore, the report demonstrates the significant success achieved by leveraging the rapid growth in various fields, particularly in architecture and design sectors encompassing diverse architectural disciplines, including urban design, environmental architecture, interior design, industrial design, and graphic design. The Commission covers a range of sub-sectors that play a vital role in shaping the visual identity of the Kingdom's cities, in addition to supporting the commission's ambitious initiatives to enhance the infrastructure of various design sectors.

The report also highlights the significant success achieved by anticipating the long-term impact on stakeholders in the sector, which opens opportunities for better market understanding, such as opportunities, demand, commitments, and more. These factors play a crucial role in making informed decisions, particularly in planning and setting long-term goals.

It is worth mentioning that the strategic objectives of the Architecture and Design Commission will play a pivotal role in supporting the growth and development journey witnessed by the Kingdom in line with Vision 2030. This will be achieved through enhancing and developing the architecture and design system, contributing to the national GDP, nurturing talent, gaining international recognition, promoting sustainability, and fostering innovation.