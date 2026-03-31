Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah announced a significant surge in the number of Umrah pilgrims arriving from abroad, revealing that the total has exceeded 18 million, a 214% increase from 2022 to 2025.

The announcement came during his keynote at the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum 2026, held yesterday in Medina. Al-Rabiah said these figures show the success of efforts to improve the Umrah ecosystem and raise service quality for pilgrims.

He added that pilgrim satisfaction reached 94% in 2025, highlighting improved Umrah experiences—from planning to departure—through integrated services and streamlined procedures.

In a related context, the minister revealed that the number of visitors to Rawdah Sharif surpassed 15.6 million following the expansion of its capacity, which improved crowd management and made access smoother for visitors.

Al-Rabiah also noted the ministry’s showcase of 87 historical and enrichment sites. These diversify religious and cultural experiences for visitors to Mecca, Medina, and the Kingdom, boosting engagement and encouraging longer stays.

On the digital transformation front, he noted that the Nusuk app now has over 51 million users, highlighting growing reliance on digital solutions for booking, journey management, operational efficiency, and pilgrim satisfaction.

The minister emphasized that these indicators show progress in developing the Umrah system. This supports Saudi Arabia’s vision to better serve pilgrims and ensure they perform rituals in a safe, seamless, enriching environment.