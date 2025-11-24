Ajman, United Arab Emirates: Ajman University (AU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Revitalife Compounding Pharmacy, the UAE’s first licensed compounding pharmacy, to expand collaboration in applied education, clinical training, research, and pharmaceutical innovation. The agreement aligns with AU’s efforts to integrate academic excellence with practical training that prepares students for future roles in the healthcare sector. The MoU was signed by Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, and Dr. Guillaume Safah, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Revitalife Compounding Pharmacy, in the presence of academic and administrative representatives from both institutions.

The partnership establishes a framework for field-based training and experiential learning for pharmacy students, enabling them to engage with compounding practices and clinical workflows in real professional settings. It also includes specialized workshops, skill-development programs, and cooperative projects in research and innovation, carried out in coordination with the Ajman University Innovation Center.

Additionally, the agreement provides opportunities for student participation in community-focused health initiatives, organized with the Office of Community Engagement, supporting learning experiences that highlight responsibility, service, and applied knowledge.

Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, stated: “Preparing future healthcare professionals requires a holistic approach that integrates scientific excellence with real-world application. Our partnership with Revitalife Compounding Pharmacy expands students’ engagement with advanced pharmaceutical practices and innovation-driven learning. This collaboration reinforces Ajman University’s strategic commitment to advancing the UAE’s transition toward a knowledge-based, innovation-led healthcare economy.”

For his part, Dr. Guillaume Safah, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Revitalife Compounding Pharmacy, stated: “Revitalife Compounding Pharmacy is proud to partner with Ajman University to provide hands-on training opportunities that prepare future pharmacists for the evolving demands of modern healthcare. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to advancing the science and practice of pharmaceutical compounding, fostering academic excellence, and promoting innovation through joint research initiatives. Together, we aim to cultivate a new generation of pharmacy professionals who are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and values to make a meaningful impact on patient care and the wider healthcare community. It is a goal that resonates deeply with the UAE’s Year of Community 2025”.

This collaboration highlights Ajman University’s ongoing commitment to bridging higher education with the industry sector, providing students with high-quality learning and training opportunities that strengthen their future readiness and professional competencies.

About Ajman University

Established in 1988 as the first private university in the GCC, Ajman University (AU) is a non-profit institution committed to delivering world-class education and empowering future leaders. With a strong emphasis on academic excellence, global engagement, and societal impact, AU continues to shape a diverse and inclusive learning environment that nurtures innovation and integrity.

Ajman University earned full accreditation from the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) in 2024, becoming the first private and non-profit university in the UAE and the Arab world to achieve this prestigious distinction. In the 2026 QS World University Rankings, AU ranks #440 globally, #12 in the Arab Region, and #6 in the UAE, with a global ranking of #241 for Employer Reputation and #3 in the UAE. AU also holds the #1 position in the UAE and #4 globally for the percentage of international students.

With a growing network of over 45,000 alumni across the world, AU continues to prepare graduates who are career-ready, globally aware, and committed to shaping a better future for their communities and beyond. For more information, please visit www.ajman.ac.ae

About Revitalife Compounding Pharmacy

Established in 2010, Revitalife Compounding Pharmacy holds the distinction of being the first licensed compounding pharmacy in in the UAE, advancing the practice of personalized pharmaceutical care. We are licensed under the Ministry of Health & Prevention (MOHAP), maintaining Good Compounding Practice (GMP) standards, ensuring that every preparation meets stringent requirements for safety, quality, and efficacy.

Over the years, we have built a strong foundation of trust within the healthcare community by providing individualized medication solutions tailored to meet the unique therapeutic needs of patients. Through our unwavering focus on compliance, innovation, and patient well-being, Revitalife Compounding Pharmacy continues to contribute meaningfully to the advancement of healthcare standards in the UAE.