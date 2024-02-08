Ajman: The Ajman Department of Tourism Development - ADTD is organizing a series of pioneering projects, initiatives, and workshops throughout February in line with “UAE Innovates 2024”, the world's largest of its kind event which celebrates innovation, innovators, and creative ideas.

In this regard, His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development stated, “The UAE Innovates represents a significant platform to bolster the country's initiatives in fostering an innovative environment. These events aim to inspire the department's employees, strategic partners, and the local community to attain further accomplishments.”

He explained that Ajman Tourism continues to launch pioneering initiatives and events that aim to create new innovative practices that enhance the culture of innovation and consolidate the UAE’s position as a regional and global center for development based on knowledge and innovation, attract top talent, and develop human capabilities.

The Ajman Department of Tourism Development has curated a diverse array of projects, workshops, and initiatives for the year. Among them is the establishment of a startup theater at Marsa Ajman, unveiling an innovative digital system designed for internal auditing of local influences. Additionally, a digital tourism data map will be introduced to showcase hotel establishments and tourist attractions, emphasizing a commitment to enhancing customer service quality. Utilizing modern technology and artificial intelligence, creative tourism promotional stories for the emirate will be presented, aligning seamlessly with the preferences of perceptive tourists.

The department also organizes an innovative sustainability workshop for People of Determination “Let's Recycle It” which highlights an innovative way to transform used papers into accessories and is presented by a group of students from People of Determination in cooperation with the Ministry of Community Development. The workshop will take place on 10 February from 4 am to 6 pm at the Fairmont Ajman, and the creative art of carpets workshop which hosts the Bahraini artist Hamd Hardan who has invented a new way of drawing on carpets at Ajman Museum on February 9 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The activities also include drawing on stones workshop that teaches an innovative method to utilize the existing natural resources and will be held at the Masfout Museum on February 19 from 4 to 6 p.m., and a tourism innovation retreat that will be held in Al Zorah with the participation of ADTD employees to discuss the future of innovation in the tourism sector and design scenarios, in addition to many creative interactive workshops at Marsa Ajman on February 10-11-17-18-24-25 from 5 to 8 pm including a special workshop to teach an innovative method of drawing on sand and grains of rice.

The Ajman Department of Tourism Development is also launching the Tourism Innovation Award in Ajman in February for university students and includes selecting the best innovative student project to overcome tourism sector challenges in Ajman and the winners will be announced next June.

These initiatives represent the emirate's dedication to fostering a sustainable and appealing environment, emphasizing the encouragement of active engagement from the local community and partners. They reflect the Ajman Department of Tourism Development's commitment to reinforcing its standing as a forward-thinking and sustainable tourism destination. Additionally, these endeavors underscore a concentration on elevating the emirate's reputation as a prominent hub for innovation.

