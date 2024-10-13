Ajman: Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) won the prestigious Arabia Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability Award 2024 in the Public Sector category – Small Organisations – in the Arab region.

With this latest accolade, ATDD further solidifies its reputation as a sustainable and responsible organisation. The milestone serves as a model for other businesses and public sector organisations, encouraging them to integrate sustainability and corporate social responsibility into their fundamental frameworks.

ATDD places a high value on improving quality of life for both employees and customers in the tourism sector. In support of economic growth and sustainability, the department adopts several policies, strategies, and labour regulations. Additionally, it seeks to strengthen the emirate's culture and improve the welfare of both community members and visitors.

The Department also seeks to launch year-round tourism and community-driven initiatives in collaboration with its strategic partners. This reflects the ATDD’s commitment to promoting the principles and practices of social responsibility among its employees and community members and implementing sustainable practices across various critical areas.

Upon winning the award, H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of Ajman Tourism Development Department, commented: “It gives me great pride and honour to receive the Arabia Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability Award in the Public Sector Category. This demonstrates the Department’s commitment to empowering the community and upgrading the quality of life for workers and clients in the tourism sector. Together with our strategic partners, we will continue to promote the sustainable development of Ajman’s tourism sector and explore new and exciting opportunities to help Ajman maintain its position as a leading travel destination.”

The award was based on an integrated evaluation criteria that covered several key indicators. This included the organisation's vision, mission, and values, along with senior management's commitment to corporate social responsibility, organisation's strategic approach and policies, stakeholders' involvement, evaluation and disclosure of internal reports, and reporting and disclosure of environmental, social, and governance performance indicators. They also covered environmental performance with regards to environmental management system and awareness programs, as well as social performance, which includes community outreach programs, partnerships and collaborative projects, and innovation.

The 17th cycle of the Arabia CSR and Sustainability Awards was held under the patronage of His Highness Engineer, Sheikh Salem Bin Sultan Bin Saqr Al-Qasimi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Aviation Department, and member of the Government of Ras Al Khaimah Executive Council. The awards honour and recognise businesses in the Arab Region that exhibit exceptional leadership, as well as steadfast commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility.

