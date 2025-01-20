Ajman, United Arab Emirates: Ajman has recorded a significant boost in business activity during 2024, highlighted by a remarkable growth in the number of economic licenses issued and a substantial rise in the Business Confidence Index (BCI). These achievements affirm the emirate’s standing as a leading economic destination for investors and its commitment to sustaining growth in its business environment.

Statistics from the Department of Economic Development in Ajman (Ajman DED) revealed a surge in the BCI, which reached 135 points, reflecting strong optimism among companies and investors regarding the economic climate and opportunities for growth across various sectors. The BCI encompassed both its current and future branches, with the real estate sector standing out as the most optimistic and confident industry. The report further detailed that the Present Situation Index recorded 114.5 points, affirming confidence in Ajman’s present economic conditions, while the Future Possibilities Index soared to 155.8 points, highlighting a highly positive outlook on the emirate’s economic prospects in the coming years.

This increase coincides with a remarkable rise in the number of new and renewed economic licenses across various sectors, reflecting the attractiveness of Ajman's business environment. The emirate experienced a 28% growth in industrial licenses issued, 25% in commercial licenses issued, and 9% in professional licenses, contributing to an overall 16% increase in licenses issued in 2024.

The report also highlighted a surge in license renewals, with a total of 131,380 renewed licenses in 2024, marking a 10% growth compared to 2023. This upward trend underscores the stability of Ajman’s investment climate, which has further contributed to a 9% rise in the total number of active licenses by the close of 2024.

In this regard, H.E. Saif Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Acting Director General of Ajman DED, emphasized that these exceptional results are a direct outcome of Ajman DED’s efforts to provide quality services and improve procedures, enabling investors and entrepreneurs to achieve their goals in the emirate. Al Suwaidi added: "These achievements reflect the vision of Ajman 2030, aimed at achieving sustainable economic development, with a focus on supporting vital sectors and enhancing the entrepreneurship environment. This success has been made possible through the support and guidance of the wise leadership of the Ajman Government. We remain committed to continuously developing our services to meet investors' aspirations and foster growth in the emirate."​​​​