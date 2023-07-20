- Enhancing the efficiency of financial planning and general budget management to optimise government financial resources.

- Consolidating a state-of-the-art government financial system to empower Ajman, enhance its competitiveness, and promote the well-being and happiness of community members.

Ajman, UAE: The Department of Finance - Ajman organised an informative workshop to present the implementation of the financial plan project for the Ajman government for the years 2024-2026. The workshop also included training on the smart financial planning and analysis system, witnessing the attendance of representatives from all the emirate’s government agencies.

This workshop aimed to familiarise specialists from government agencies in Ajman with the key updates in the 2023 circular concerning the preparation of the financial plan project. It also equipped them with the necessary skills to develop effective financial plans in line with approved procedures and systems. This, in turn, facilitates the attainment of exemplary financial performance at the emirate government level, ensuring the highest levels of excellence.

The workshop was part of the department’s commitment to offering consulting, technical, and professional support to local government departments, in line with its strategic plan to enhance the efficiency of financial planning and general budget management as a primary objective.

Marwan Al Ali, Director-General of the Department of Finance - Ajman, emphasised that the broad implementation of the financial plan project for the emirate’s government aims to ensure alignment with the government’s goals and priorities. Despite economic challenges, the government remains steadfast in its pursuit, as established by the wise leadership, to enhance the emirate’s quality of life and improve its provided services. The budget allocation will be strategically distributed, considering the need to respond to growth requirements and sustainable development. The preparation of the new project emphasises developmental priorities and the optimal utilisation of resources.

Khalifa Alaleeli, Director of the Government Budgets Department in the Ajman Government, highlighted that this initiative is a collaborative endeavour with all government agencies to realise the Department of Finance – Ajman’s vision of establishing a prominent government financial system that empowers the emirate to enhance its competitiveness.

Supervising the technical team responsible for implementing the workshop, Al Ali emphasised the department’s commitment to ensuring the preparation of the financial plan project in alignment with the best-approved practices in the field. The primary objectives are to achieve the optimal utilisation and development of government financial resources, promote the prosperity of the emirate, and sustain comprehensive development. Ultimately, the aim is to enhance the well-being and happiness of community members, in line with Ajman’s vision and strategic orientations.

The workshop witnessed the participation of 40 employees and officials from the financial departments of all government agencies in the emirate — they were introduced to key aspects concerning the foundations and principles of preparing the financial plan project. These included changes in the planning mechanism, the timeline for preparing the financial plan project, and the significance of integrating financial planning across all relevant departments. Additionally, the workshop provided a comprehensive explanation of the procedures involved in preparing the financial plan, utilising the smart financial planning and analysis system. Participants were also trained on effectively utilising the system during the workshop.

The Department of Finance - Ajman operates according to an ambitious strategic plan, with the main objective of ensuring all stakeholders’ happiness. To achieve this goal, the department focuses on several key areas, including the sustainable management of government financial resources, enhancing the efficiency of financial planning and general budget management, improving the effectiveness of government financial systems, developing relevant policies and legislation, and facilitating the transfer of financial knowledge.