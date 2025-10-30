In the presence of H.E. Yousif Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Board Member of Ajman Chamber, the Ajman Chamber's Healthcare Business Groups held a joint meeting to discuss ways to develop the health sector in Ajman, opportunities for attracting healthcare investments, and enhancing partnership among health sector establishments. This aims to contribute to raising the quality of medical services and supporting the sustainable healthcare system in Ajman.

The meeting was attended by Akbar Moideen, Chairman of the Healthcare Business Groups and Vice President of the Thumbay Group, Jamila Kajoor Al Nuaimi, Director of Member Relations and Support at the Ajman Chamber, and members of the group, comprising officials and representatives of health and medical institutions and centers in Ajman, at the Zoya Health & Wellbeing Resort located in the heart of the Al Zorah area.

At the outset of the meeting, H.E. Yousif Al Nuaimi welcomed the attendees and affirmed the vital role of the Healthcare Business Groups in supporting the sector's development process and growing its investments. He praised the efforts of the private sector and business owners in developing the health infrastructure in line with the strategic objectives of the emirate of Ajman 2030, which aim to provide an integrated civilized environment that enhances Ajman's attractiveness and quality of life.

He added, "The development of the health sector in Ajman carries economic dimensions through the growth of medical tourism, as it is one of the main drivers for reinforcing the Emirate's position as a leading center for specialized healthcare and medical services, and for attracting more qualitative investments to this vital sector."

The meeting discussed the importance of enhancing cooperation and integration among the various concerned parties to raise the capacity of hospitals and health facilities in the emirate of Ajman. This is intended to keep pace with the rapid growth in medical services and reflect Ajman's status as a leading center in the health sector.

The meeting recommended the launch of innovative, qualitative initiatives that contribute to developing the healthcare working environment and stimulating investment in specialized medical services. Furthermore, it recommended opening channels for joint cooperation between the health and education sectors in Ajman, as they are vital sectors that receive significant attention and support from the wise leadership, thereby supporting the enhancement of quality of life levels in Ajman.