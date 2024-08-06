As part of the joint efforts to enhance Emiratisation rates in the private sector, the Ajman Chamber, in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), organized an awareness meeting with officials and business owners in Ajman to introduce the goals of Emiratisation and its role in supporting the economic and social sustainability.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Member Support Services at the Ajman Chamber, and Ali Ahmed Buseem, Director of the Labor Office at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in Ajman.

The meeting was also attended by Jamila Kajoor, Director of Member Relations and Support at the Ajman Chamber, at the Thara Center for Entrepreneurship.

Noura Ali Al Shehhi, Senior Emiratisation Relations Specialist at the MOHRE, presented a comprehensive overview of the "Nafis" initiatives and programs, and the steps for registering companies. The attendees also learned about the services offered by the Ministry of Human Resources, the Emiratisation application, and the types of contracts approved to achieve Emiratisation goals.

Jamila Kajoor emphasized the importance of this meeting and its role in educating the owners and officials of private sector companies about the 'Nafis' program, praising the program's significance in enhancing the skills and expertise of national human resources."

She emphasized that the Ajman Chamber, in collaboration with the MOHRE, aims to raise awareness among companies and factories about the importance of adopting Emiratisation policies and providing a suitable work environment for national talents.

This meeting included a discussion session for exchanging views and suggestions among the participants, as well as addressing inquiries about how to implement the policies and procedures related to Emiratisation. This meeting also recommended the necessity of continuing such awareness sessions and events to contribute to enhancing awareness of the importance of Emiratisation and achieving the UAE's goals in this field.