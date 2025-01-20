As part of its ongoing series of medical campaigns aimed at promoting health awareness and ensuring the well-being of workers in the private sector, Ajman Chamber has organized a medical screening campaign for workers at Afnan Perfumes factory. The campaign was conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Prevention's Representative Office in Ajman to offer a medical consultation service to over 100 factory workers and employees within the factory.

Metro Medical Center and PediaSure collaborated to implement the medical campaign that provided a range of essential medical screenings, which included blood pressure, blood sugar, dental, and vision tests. Additionally, a workshop was held to raise awareness about the Ministry of Health and Community Prevention's "Hayat" program, which promotes organ and tissue donation and its positive impact on quality of life and patient support.

Jamila Kajoor, Director of Member Relations and Support at Ajman Chamber, emphasized the importance of such campaigns in raising health awareness among private sector workers. She noted that providing preventive healthcare is fundamental to ensuring the health and safety of the workforce and enhancing quality of life. Kajoor also reiterated the Ajman Chamber's commitment to conducting continuous campaigns as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives and strengthening collaboration between the public and private sectors in delivering effective health services that aim to raise awareness and promote disease prevention.

Amal Yousef Al Hosani, Head of the Public Health Program Support Department at the Ministry of Health and Prevention's Representative Office in Ajman, affirmed that the campaign aligns with the Ministry's ongoing efforts to promote health and preventive culture among workers in various sectors. She further commended the partnership with Ajman Chamber in organizing a series of preventive medical campaigns.