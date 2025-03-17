Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), in collaboration with 42 Abu Dhabi, has launched the ‘AI for Teachers’ program – an initiative designed to equip educators with the skills and tools needed to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into their teaching practices.

The program empowers teachers to leverage AI’s potential to address key challenges in education, including enhancing classroom engagement, implementing personalized learning strategies, and optimizing administrative workflows at every stage of the teaching cycle. From lesson planning to teaching to assessment to feedback, AI tools are integrated to support teachers in improving student outcomes and increasing efficiency in daily tasks.

The program follows a three-stage training roadmap that begins with pre-bootcamp foundational learning, followed by an intensive two-day in-person bootcamp, and concludes with a two-week capstone project focused on practical AI integration. Educators collaborate in small groups, guided by mentors, to apply the Plan, Teach, Analyze, Adapt framework across real-world teaching scenarios.

The two-week capstone project is conducted at the respective teacher’s school with support provided through weekly virtual sessions on MS Teams where teachers engage in peer-to-peer discussions to share insights and refine their use of AI tools for lesson planning, student engagement, assessment, and personalized learning. The capstone project ensures successful implementation of the AI application by creating a community of practice that helps educators adapt instructional materials based on peer-learning, data-driven insights and student performance.

Inspired by 42 Abu Dhabi’s collaborative learning model, the program features mentor-led peer-to-peer sessions, fostering knowledge exchange and enhancing problem-solving skills.

As part of the pilot phase, the first two cohorts of educators from Abu Dhabi’s private and charter schools have completed the program, achieving a remarkable 97% Net Promoter Score—an outstanding indicator of participant satisfaction and a testament to its effectiveness.

The AI for Teachers initiative aligns with ADEK’s mission to advance educational standards and supports the UAE’s broader goals outlined in its AI Strategy 2031, which aims to position the nation as a global leader in artificial intelligence across sectors, including education. By equipping teachers with cutting-edge AI skills, the program contributes to preparing Abu Dhabi’s education sector for a technology-driven future.

About Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK)

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) is the Education Sector regulator across the Emirate. It oversees and provides services throughout a learner’s journey from early education to university and beyond. It also champions inclusivity for People of Determination in the mainstream schooling system and by providing specialized schools.

Across Early Childhood and K-12, ADEK licenses and regulates nurseries and private schools in Abu Dhabi while also legislating, mandating, and managing its own Charter Schools and 2 schools for People of Determination.

ADEK also annually provides distinguished Abu Dhabi students with full scholarships and support to study at the best universities around the world. In addition, the Department audits and enhances the delivery of Higher Education in Abu Dhabi, attracting Higher Education Institutions to open the required Program or schools that serve Abu Dhabi’s needs while championing a student and faculty-friendly ecosystem in the Emirate.

With a vision to Empower Education. Empower Minds. Empower the Future, ADEK recognizes that every learner is different, and a diversity of teaching methods are essential for students to succeed. To that effect, ADEK partners with stakeholders to enable a great education system to flourish in Abu Dhabi and nurture future-ready graduates who have the 21st-century skills required to sustain and carry forward Abu Dhabi’s vision.