The Ministry of Education’s delegation participated in the seventh meeting of GCC Ministers of Education, as well as the 23rd meeting of the committee of GCC Ministers of Higher Education and Research, which were held in Oman

The meetings discussed key topics related to improving the region’s education systems, including digital transformation, developing scientific research, innovation and entrepreneurship, digital learning and cybersecurity and other educational topics of common interest

United Arab Emirates: His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, led the ministry’s delegation at the seventh meeting of GCC Ministers of Education and the 23rd meeting of the committee of GCC Ministers of Higher Education and Research. The meetings were held at Al Bustan Palace hotel in Oman and focused on discussing various educational projects and common developmental and coordination topics among member states.

The Ministry of Education’s delegation included His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Al Mualla, Undersecretary of Academic Affairs; His Excellency Dr. Hassan Al-Muhairi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Curriculum Sector; Her Excellency Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, the assistant undersecretary of the care and capacity building sector; and Her Excellency Dr. Rabaa Al Sumaiti, Assistant Undersecretary for Licensing and Quality Sector.

His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi emphasised the importance of the meeting as it provides a vital platform for exchanging views and coordinating efforts and policies. He mentioned that the meeting contributes to strengthening frameworks for joint cooperation between the GCC member countries in areas that improve the region’s educational systems. This is in terms of aligning the outcomes of the educational process with labour market demands and equipping students to benefit from the opportunities provided by the private sector, in line with the development vision of the GCC countries.

His Excellency Al Falasi said: “Adopting digital transformation and harnessing its educational opportunities were key topics during the meetings ,crucial for advancing education. During the meetings, we were keen to showcase the UAE’s pioneering experience in integrating relevant digital technologies such as AI and digital learning tools into the educational system. We also outlined our clear strategy aimed at improving the capabilities and skills of teachers, students and academic staff, empowering them to combat future challenges.”

During the meetings, His Excellency Dr. Al Falasi stressed the UAE’s readiness to share its experiences in this field with other GCC countries. This knowledge and experience exchange is vital for advancing the educational system and promoting excellence across the Gulf region as a whole.

During the two meetings, the participants discussed educational issues of common interest, including developing scientific research, innovation and entrepreneurship within educational systems. They also deliberated the projects of the Committee of GCC Ministers of Higher Education and Research, digital learning and cybersecurity, mechanisms for future work among member states, and other educational topics of common interest.

The ministers also reviewed the strategic plan (2021-2026) of the GCC Ministers of Education committee, along with their collaboration efforts towards achieving the fourth goal of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which pertains to quality education.

The meetings also discussed Oman’s proposals, the Secretariat’s General special proposal regarding on-the-job training, as well as the impact of the Fourth Industrial Revolution on education.

The agenda of the GCC Ministers of Education meetings included topics such as digital transformation, counterterrorism efforts, the promotion of international cooperation, the status of all GCC institutions, organisations and offices under the Secretariat’s umbrella, as well as the preservation of moral, religious, and family values in GCC societies.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact: