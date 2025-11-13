Cairo - under the patronage of the Ministry of Health and Population and the Ministry of Social Solidarity, Ahl Masr Foundation and Burn Hospital have announced the region’s first scientific conference in Egypt and the Middle East dedicated entirely to burn care. The conference will be held on November 26–27, 2025, at Ahl Masr Hospital in Cairo. This event reflects the hospital’s commitment to advancing medical knowledge and continuous professional education, while reinforcing Egypt’s position as a regional center of excellence in this critical medical specialty.

Aiming to highlight the significance of burn treatment as one of the most complex medical disciplines requiring a multidisciplinary approach that integrates research, training, and clinical care, the conference will also serve as a high-level scientific platform for knowledge exchange and the presentation of the latest treatment protocols and international best practices in burn management. Reflecting the hospital’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of medical professionals, it will also welcome medical students, offering them a unique opportunity to engage directly with globally renowned experts.

Dr. Heba El-Sewedy, Founder and Chairwoman of Ahl Masr Foundation and Burn Hospital, stated, “Ahl Masr Hospital has evolved beyond being a medical institution that provides free treatment for burn survivors, it has become a regional hub for scientific research, medical innovation, and knowledge transfer in burn care. Organizing this conference represents a tangible manifestation of that transformation. It is an important opportunity to reaffirm Egypt’s leadership in the healthcare sector, strengthen international scientific collaboration, and align with the Ministry of Health’s vision to promote continuous medical education and advance the healthcare system in line with global standards.”

The two-day conference will feature a comprehensive scientific program, including specialized sessions and workshops covering all stages of burn management, from immediate emergency response to long-term rehabilitation and psychological recovery. A distinguished group of local and international speakers will participate, including H.E Professor Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Population, H.E. Dr. Maya Morsy, Minister of Social Solidarity and Mr. Refaat Abdel Maqsoud, CEO of Ahl Masr Burn Hospital. The conference will also host leading global specialists in burn surgery, intensive care, and rehabilitation.

Joining the sessions, a group of prominent international experts including Dr. Raja Sabapathy, the Chairman of the division of Plastic Surgery, Hand and Reconstructive Surgery and Burns at Ganga Hospital in India, and Professor Naeem Moemen, Chair of the Medical and Research Council at Ahl Masr Burn Hospital.

Sessions will address a range of advanced topics, including “The First Six Hours,” “Fluid Resuscitation and ICU Advances,” “Early Burn Surgery and Wound Coverage,” “Infection Control & Sepsis,” “Non-Surgical Training & Incremental Improvements”,” “Reconstructive Surgery,” “Hand Reconstruction,” “Pain, Sedation & Psychological Support,” “Challenges of Burn Research in Limited Resource Setting,” and “Rehabilitation, Scar Management, &Functional Recovery.”

Serving as a comprehensive platform for scientific exchange, the conference will present international case studies and best practices in burn treatment. It will enable participants from multiple medical disciplines to engage with the latest global advancements, thereby improving the quality of burn care across Egypt and the wider region, and strengthening the integration of academic knowledge with clinical application in this highly specialized field.

Ahl Masr Burn Hospital is the first of its kind in Egypt, the Middle East, and Africa, established as an initiative of the Ahl Masr Foundation. The hospital provides free medical and rehabilitation services to burn survivors in accordance with the highest international standards, aiming to help them rebuild their lives with dignity and reintegrate fully into society without discrimination.