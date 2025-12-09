61.8% of new licences issued in Al Ain… plans to promote transition to smart and sustainable agriculture

Abu Dhabi – The Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA), the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s (ADDED) arm to develop and regulate the business sector, announced significant growth in agricultural, fisheries, and livestock licences during the first nine months of 2025 (January–September), compared to the same period in 2024. This underscores the effectiveness of the initiatives launched by the emirate in line with strategic plans to enhance food security and support smart agriculture, as well as the sector’s growing appeal to local and international investors.

According to ADRA data, new licences issued between 1 January and 30 September 2025 in agriculture, fisheries, and livestock activities reached 152 licences, a 29% growth compared to 118 licences during the same period 2024. By end of Q3-2025, active licences in the sector rose by 13.5% to 1,425 licences compared to 1,255 in the corresponding period last year.

Agricultural, fisheries, and livestock licences issued in Al Ain region accounted for the majority of licences in the sector, representing 61.8% of all new licences during the first nine months of 2025, and 63% of all active licences in the sector across emirate of Abu Dhabi. This reflects the significant role of Al Ain and the competitive advantages it offers in agriculture, boosting the region’s contribution to economic growth and diversification.

Al Ain recorded 94 new economic licences in agriculture during the first nine months of 2025, bringing the total number of active licences in the region to 896. These businesses support food security in Abu Dhabi and the UAE, create jobs, and enhance economic growth.

The agricultural sector is one of the priority areas of ADDED’s integrated development plans for Al Ain, focusing on strengthening public-private partnerships, expanding opportunities, and developing talent in line with Abu Dhabi’s transition towards a smart, diversified, inclusive, and sustainable economy.

The agricultural sector is expected to continue growing in the coming period with the expansion of permissible economic activities permitted to be carried out on farms from 71 to 145, according to a decision issued by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, in his capacity as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).

The Decision No (5) of 2025 is amending certain provisions of Decision No. (3) of 2023 on conducting economic activities on farms, added 74 economic activities permitted to be carried out on farms fall under several categories: 41 activities related to plant production, 9 supporting plant production activities, 8 food support services activities, 12 industrial support activities, 2 general support services, and 2 under recreational activities category.

His Excellency Mohammed Muneef Al Mansoori, Director General of ADRA, said: “Abu Dhabi is focused on providing an integrated ecosystem to support agriculture, fisheries, and livestock activities due to their vital role in achieving food security, a top priority of economies worldwide. The continued high growth of economic licences in the sector over recent years reflects the effectiveness of initiatives launched by various entities in the emirate, including ADAFSA, the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, and ADRA, to support investors and entrepreneurs in seizing opportunities in agriculture, fisheries, and livestock.

ADRA continues to introduce initiatives to enhance ease of doing business in the agricultural sector by offering support programmes for entrepreneurs and investors. The Farm Licence enables UAE nationals who own private farms to conduct up to 145 economic activities, contributing to agricultural development and opening diverse opportunities, including agri-industries, recreational, and heritage activities. Freelancer and Tajer Abu Dhabi licences include several advisory activities related to agriculture, fisheries, and livestock.

H.E. Al Mansoori added: “We are working to develop the agricultural sector under the direct supervision of the Committee for Economic Activities on Farms, formed under the direction of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office and includes members from ADDED, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and ADAFSA. We remain committed to support entrepreneurs and investors in agriculture, fisheries, and livestock activities, and to drive the shift toward smart and sustainable agriculture through innovative initiatives that create a supportive ecosystem in line with strategic plans for sustainable development and building the economy of the future. Last year, Abu Dhabi launched the AgriFood Growth and Water Abundance (AGWA) in 2024 to enhance food and water production and supply, supported by the latest innovations.”

In 2024, new licences for agriculture, fisheries, and livestock activities in Abu Dhabi increased

by 103%. The value of agricultural, forestry, and fisheries output grew by 38% over five years; from AED 6.8 billion in 2019 to AED 9.5 billion in 2024. Agricultural and food product exports grew by 37.5%, rising from AED 6.3 billion in 2019 to AED 8.7 billion in 2024.

