The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) is joining the 21st Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, held from August 31 to September 8, 2024, with a wide and diverse pavilion, as part of its keenness to promote the spread of legal culture related to hunting and equestrian activities, and deliver awareness messages in innovative ways.

According to His Excellency Counselor Youssef Saeed Al Abri, the ADJD’s Undersecretary, the Department aims to raise awareness among individuals interested in hunting, equestrian sports, and camel racing by participating in the exhibition, and also to familiarize them with the laws, regulations, and legislation governing these activities in the UAE in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Judicial Department, to encourage active engagement in various platforms to convey educational messages that promote security and stability through law enforcement.

Counselor Al Abri explained that the hunting and equestrian exhibition is a leading specialized platform that highlights Abu Dhabi's deep heritage and traditions in hunting and equestrianism. He stated that the Department's participation in its events is an important opportunity to communicate with those interested in these sports. Al Abri also pointed out that the Department gives special attention to the educational and informative aspect of legal materials, as it plays a prominent role in providing preventive protection, maintaining rights, complying with laws, and achieving justice, which in turn reflects on the economic and social environment and contributes to preserving the achievements in various sectors, enhancing the competitiveness of Abu Dhabi and its global position.

The Department's pavilion at the exhibition features the creations of inmates from correctional and rehabilitation centers, showcasing their handicrafts, artworks, and creative pieces, with the aim of supporting their work to enhance their experiences and craftsmanship skills to facilitate their integration into society. The pavilion also offers access to an electronic library containing various publications related to the legal and judicial fields, along with informational resources on the laws governing the sports sector in the UAE. Visitors can watch an introductory film that highlights the significant role played by the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in establishing a supportive system for various sports, particularly hunting and equestrianism.

Furthermore, the Department has designated a specific area in its pavilion introducing the services offered by the English Notary Services Bureau, the first of its kind in the Middle East, serving as a key supporter of the business sector by simplifying legal procedures and enhancing ease of doing business, thus strengthening the competitive position the Emirate holds in global rankings and its attractiveness to foreign investments.

The Department offers various publications on sports and hunting matters to exhibition attendees, including materials from the Sports Arbitration Court branch in Abu Dhabi "CAS", as well as research and studies found in the "Sports and Law" magazine focusing on sports disputes and laws, including information on the jurisdiction of the International Arbitration Court and updates on laws and regulations from the International Arbitration Council, sports federations, and the International Olympic Committee.