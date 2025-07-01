Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), in collaboration with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), has announced a new public tender under the Musataha programme, and is inviting fully Emirati-owned businesses registered with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) to participate and submit proposals for the design, build, maintenance and operation of community markets in four locations in Al Dhafra; Al Marfa, Bayah Al Sila, Madinat Zayed, and Ghayathi.

These community markets will contribute to the local economy by offering high-quality retail and service spaces that meet the daily needs of residents in those areas. These markets will play a vital role in strengthening community infrastructure and supporting the local economy, reflecting the emirate’s commitment to enhancing quality of life and promoting sustainable development.

Businesses interested in submitting proposals may access the Request for Proposals (RFP) and submission guidelines via the 'Investment Map' on the ADIO website. Bidders can download the RFP documents by visiting the following link: https://finder.adio.gov.ae/find/domestic/map.

Interested bidders are encouraged to participate in the tender, which opened on 1 July 2025 and will be closed on 14 August 2025 at 5:00 PM (UAE time).

