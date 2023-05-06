Ratings system will be across four-level continuum – Outstanding, Good, Acceptable, and Weak – with Phase 1 ratings set to be announced at end of current academic year

Transparent assessment framework on schools’ abilities to instill deep-rooted understanding of national identity will cover Culture, Values, and Citizenship

Abu Dhabi, UAE: In-line with its ongoing commitment to boost school transparency and empower parents to select the ideal school environments for their children, Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has today introduced the UAE’s first National Identity Mark – an annual school ratings system designed to provide parents with full visibility on the quality of national identity programs and related activities in private schools across the emirate.

The National Identity Mark aims to heighten Emirati students’ deep-rooted understanding of the UAE’s traditions, customs and values, empowering and enabling them to navigate the diverse global landscape with a strong foundation based in their own cultural background.

The evaluation framework covers three main domains, each with three relevant dimensions: ‘Culture’ includes history, heritage and Arabic language; which represents a key focus area within the framework; ‘Values’ includes respect, compassion, and global understanding; and ‘Citizenship’ includes belonging, volunteering, and conservation.

Her Excellency Sara Musallam, Minister of State for Early Education, Chairman of the Federal Agency for Early Childhood, and ADEK Chairman, said: “We recognize the importance of cultivating a robust national identity that anchors our Emirati students in their culture. The launch of the National Identity Mark and inspection framework will provide parents with valuable insights into the quality of national identity programs within private schools. For many parents, the reinforcement of national identity via education is of critical importance as it helps instill in their children a sense of belonging and pride.

“By strengthening national identity through educational programs, schools can support students to further appreciate their roots, traditions, and values. The National Identity Mark will increase transparency and accountability, while enabling parents to make informed decisions about their children's education. This directly supports the development of well-rounded individuals who are proud of their Emirati identity that are equipped to positively represent Abu Dhabi and the UAE on a global scale.”

The National Identity Mark rankings will be evaluated separately from ADEK’s annual Irtiqa’a Inspection, which covers the performance standards of the Emirate’s private schools and provides recommendations for improved performance. With ratings for Phase 1 set to be announced at the end of the current academic year, schools will be ranked as ‘Outstanding’, ‘Good’, ‘Acceptable’, or ‘Weak’ based on the quality of their national identity programs.

Implementation of the new ratings system will assess curricula and school culture to help ensure educational equity, transparency, and accountability across all Abu Dhabi private schools that have nationals enrolled, in addition to giving schools the opportunity to further enhance and develop their national identity programs.

ADEK will prioritize schools with the highest number of Emirati students in the first phase. Schools without national enrolment can request evaluation if they have relevant programs and activities that immerse expatriate students in the rich heritage of the country.

About Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK)

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) is the Education Sector regulator across the Emirate. It oversees and provides services throughout a learner’s journey from early education to university and beyond. It also champions inclusivity for People of Determination in the mainstream schooling system and by providing specialized schools.

Across Early Childhood and K-12, ADEK licenses and regulates nurseries and private schools in Abu Dhabi while also legislating, mandating, and managing its own Charter Schools and 2 schools for People of Determination.

ADEK also annually provides distinguished Abu Dhabi students with full scholarships and support to study at the best universities around the world. In addition, the Department audits and enhances the delivery of Higher Education in Abu Dhabi, attracting Higher Education Institutions to open the required programs or schools that serve Abu Dhabi’s needs while championing a student and faculty-friendly ecosystem in the Emirate.

With a vision to Empower Education. Empower Minds. Empower the Future, ADEK recognizes that every learner is different, and a diversity of teaching methods are essential for students to succeed. To that effect, ADEK partners with stakeholders to enable a great education system to flourish in Abu Dhabi and nurture future-ready graduates who have the 21st century skills required to sustain and carry forward Abu Dhabi’s vision.