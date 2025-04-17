Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has issued a decision to administratively close "TASIF RESTAURANT" in Al Shahama Area of Abu Dhabi. The establishment, holding trade license number CN- 2836859, has been found in violation of Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its associated legislation. Furthermore, its practices pose a significant risk to public health.

ADAFSA clarified that the food control report indicated that the administrative closure decision against the establishment was due to its violation of food safety regulations. This was specifically because of repeated high-risk violations that directly impact food safety, along with the establishment's failure to take effective corrective actions to address these violations, thereby endangering food safety and consumer health. The report highlighted one warning and three violations were issued against the establishment, along with a notice of administrative closure, due to several high-risk violations, including the spread of pests and insects, poor hygiene, inadequate storage practices within the establishment, and the display of products without food labels.

The Authority also affirmed that the administrative closure order will remain in effect as long as its causes exist. The establishment may resume operations after rectifying its situation and fulfilling all the necessary requirements for practicing the activity, and removing the causes of the violation.

In addition, ADAFSA highlighted that the closure and the identification of observed violations are part of ongoing inspection efforts to strengthen the food safety system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It underscores its supervisory role in ensuring that all establishments comply with food safety requirements. All types of establishments and food products are subject to periodic inspections by ADAFSA's inspectors to guarantee compliance with the highest food safety standards.

The Authority also encourages the public to communicate with them and report any violations detected in any food establishment, such as non-compliance or suspicion of food content, by calling the toll-free number for the Abu Dhabi Government, 800555. ADAFSA's inspectors will take the necessary measures to ensure the delivery of safe and sound food to all members of the community in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.