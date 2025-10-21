Abu Dhabi – Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC), in partnership with M42 – a global leader in AI-powered healthcare, technology, and genomics – has announced its participation at Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition 2025 to promote the advancement of food security and quality of life, as part of ‘Global Food Week’.

ADIFE 2025 is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 21 – 23 October 2025.

Global Food Week serves as a leading international platform that brings together decision-makers, experts, investors, and innovators from around the world to exchange knowledge and explore the future of sustainable food systems aligned with the UAE’s vision of building an integrated food ecosystem.

QCC’s participation reflects its commitment to supporting national efforts aimed at enhancing food safety and security, while also reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for innovation and sustainability in the food sector.

The Central Testing Laboratory Services Sector, one of the key pillars falling under QCC’s operations provides laboratory testing and food monitoring services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This sector delivers advanced laboratory services including food, water, soil, and herbal testing to ensure compliance with the highest international health standards. It supports government entities and the private sector through accurate reports and conformity certificates that enhance product quality and protect public health and safety.

Through its strategic cooperation with Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, QCC ensures implementation of the highest food safety standards by conducting essential laboratory tests and issuing certifications that support the safety of food products – in both domestic and global markets.

H.E. Engineer Fahad Gharib Al Shamsi, Acting Secretary-General of QCC, affirmed that the Council’s participation at ADIFE 2025 demonstrates its ongoing commitment to strengthening food quality and safety systems in the Emirate, stating: "Our participation in Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition 2025 reflects QCC’s dedication to supporting the UAE’s efforts in achieving sustainable food security, enhancing consumer confidence, and promoting a culture of conscious healthy nutrition, which positively contributes to quality of life and community health."

Dr. Fahad Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Healthcare Solutions at M42, said: "Our participation in Global Food Week reflects M42’s vision of leveraging technology, genomics, and artificial intelligence to support a more integrated and sustainable food and health ecosystem. Through our partnership with Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, we seek to raise awareness of the intrinsic link between food quality and human health, contributing to a healthier and higher-quality future in line with the leadership’s vision of positioning Abu Dhabi as a global hub for innovation in health and nutrition."

Commenting on the Council’s laboratory capabilities, H.E. Engineer Abdullah Al Meini, Executive Director of the Central Testing Laboratory Sector, added: "This exhibition represents an important opportunity to exchange expertise and strengthen partnerships with key stakeholders in the food sector.

“Our participation reaffirms QCC’s commitment to its vital role in ensuring the quality and safety of food products in the UAE and supporting manufacturers and suppliers in adopting best global practices. We aim to enhance engagement with international partners and expand collaboration to develop a safe and sustainable food system."

ADIFE 2025, now in its fourth edition, is organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, with M42 as the strategic partner.

About QCC:

Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC) is an Abu Dhabi government entity established in accordance with Local Law No. (3) of 2009 to raise the quality of Abu Dhabi’s exports and products traded locally. QCC consists of a council of regulators and industry with a mandate to ensure provision of quality infrastructure in line with global standards.