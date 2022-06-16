Signed in Boston, both parties seek to collaborate in four strategic healthcare priorities including hematology and oncology, rare metabolic diseases, diabetes management and vaccines

The partnership reiterates Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to position itself as a leading life science destination and an innovation hub

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of healthcare in the emirate, signed a Declaration of Collaboration with Sanofi, an innovative global healthcare company. Signed in Boston as part of the Abu Dhabi Life Science Mission to US, both parties seek to collaborate in four strategic healthcare priorities including hematology and oncology, rare metabolic diseases, diabetes management and vaccines. The partnership reiterates Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to position itself as a leading life science destination and an innovation hub.

The Declaration of Collaboration was signed by Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director, Research and Innovation Centre at DoH and Jean-Paul Scheuer, MCO Lead & General Manager for Specialty Care at Sanofi in Greater Gulf.

Key activities of the agreement include the cooperation to launch a clinical research project and patient recruitment protocol. In relation to hematology and oncology, DoH and Sanofi agreed to pursue the creation of data generation and population research projects for late-stage breast cancer, liquid tumors and blood disorders. Sanofi will support in the launch of a clinical research project and patient recruitment protocol as well as participate in DoH’s Cancer Advisory Group to develop policies significant to the elderly cancer-patient community. Furthermore, both organisations will cocreate a high-risk population screening project that will support in the detection of rare metabolic diseases utilising Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.

In line with Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to achieve a healthier population, both parties will cooperate to integrate the digital healthcare solutions, including "MyStar Space", into Abu Dhabi healthcare facilities, and study the outcomes and impact of Type II diabetes management. While Abu Dhabi continues to launch initiatives that educate the mass population on significant healthcare topics, DoH will utilise study findings for the education of patients and healthcare providers. Additionally, the collaboration will witness the launch of the Supply Chain Academy, an initiative intended to provide and enhance knowledge related to vaccines supply chain, which will be led by an International Federation of Purchasing and Supply Management (IFPSM) certified entity.

Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director, Research and Innovation Centre at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said: “Through international collaborations, Abu Dhabi seeks to lead research groups supported by global partners to explore the resilience and sustainability of the healthcare sector worldwide as well as provide quality care and innovative treatments to patients. We are extremely delighted to have signed another agreement with a leading biopharmaceutical organisation such as Sanofi. In Abu Dhabi, we are continuously exploring new means of collaboration that will ultimately benefit our local community as well as the global one. It is crucial that we maximise collaborations across the healthcare sector to find innovative treatments and solutions that will support us in overcoming chronic diseases and illnesses. The four areas of collaboration between DoH and Sanofi are of extreme importance and we are hoping that hand in hand, we will be able to present successful findings that will enhance patients’ lives around the world.”

Jean-Paul Scheuer, MCO Lead and General Manager for Specialty Care Sanofi Greater Gulf, said: “Our collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi reflects our deep commitment to improving people’s lives, with our new-generation medicines, ongoing investments in research and support to healthcare providers across the region. We hope our partnership with DoH - Abu Dhabi will address the urgent health issues facing the UAE and positively impact its healthcare sector. We look forward to sharing our expertise and working collaboratively to achieve shared goals, and serve patients, communities, and society at large.”

A high-profile Abu Dhabi delegation arrived at the United States of America earlier this week to explore prospects of joint collaboration within the framework of healthcare at large and life science in specific as part of the Abu Dhabi Life Science Mission.

The Abu Dhabi Life Science Mission to USA is expected to see meetings and agreement signings with leading partners to explore and activate collaborations in life science and real-world evidence, digital health, research and development, supply chain and many other areas. The visit aims to lay down sustainable mechanisms that empower the healthcare sector in both countries as well as showcase Abu Dhabi’s distinguished healthcare ecosystem.

The Abu Dhabi delegation to the US witnessed the participation of ten key entities in the life science ecosystem in Abu Dhabi including the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Mubadala Health, G42 Healthcare, Abu Dhabi Ports, ADQ, Etihad Cargo, Khalifa University, Hayat-vax and Pure Health.

