Wins driven by dual port offering of Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal and Sir Bani Yas Cruise Beach, and growth initiatives including Cruise Arabia Alliance and Crew Pass 2.0

ABU DHABI, UAE: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) today announced that Abu Dhabi has been named ‘World’s Best Cruise Destination’ and ‘Middle East’s Best Cruise Destination’ for 2025 by the World Cruise Awards. Recognised globally as a hallmark of industry excellence, these accolades highlight the emirate’s strategic vision and commitment to reinforcing a world-class cruise tourism sector, which welcomed nearly 700,000 cruise arrivals in 2024.

The awards highlight Abu Dhabi's dual-port strategy, offering two distinct experiences. The Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal at Zayed Port is a gateway to the capital, providing streamlined immigration and direct access to attractions. Visitors can easily explore the landmarks of Saadiyat Cultural District Abu Dhabi, including the new Zayed National Museum and Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, or embark on adventures across the emirate. Meanwhile, Sir Bani Yas Cruise Beach, the Arabian Gulf’s only dedicated beach cruise terminal, provides an island retreat with pristine beaches, exciting safaris, and water sports.

Haitham Ali Khamis, Director of Tourism Product Development at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “These awards are a direct result of our strategy of building a premier cruise hub through strong regional partnerships and by delivering high-quality, memorable experiences for our visitors. We continue to invest in a world-class cruise sector, from our dual port offering to our dedicated tools for the travel trade, as we work with our partners to shape the future of cruise tourism in the region.”

Abu Dhabi's role as a founding member of the Cruise Arabia Alliance is advancing cross-GCC connectivity, and this season the emirate has a strong pipeline of 174 cruise calls – a 27% year-on-year increase. This growth is supported by initiatives for the entire cruise ecosystem, from the enhanced Crew Pass 2.0 for crew members to dedicated tools for the travel trade. The Experience Abu Dhabi Experts e-learning platform provides certified training, while the Abu Dhabi Pass reseller portal offers the wholesale rates agents need to build compelling pre- and post-stay programmes.

These achievements are part of Abu Dhabi’s ambitious Tourism Strategy 2030, which aims to attract 39.3 million visitors annually by the end of the decade, cementing its position as a leading global destination for tourism and culture that is consistently ranked as the world's safest city.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dctabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae