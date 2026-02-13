Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading financial institution, has been recognised as the “Best Islamic Bank in the Middle East and UAE” by EMEA Finance, a leading financial publication covering developments in Europe and the Middle East.

The prestigious award recognises ADIB’s exceptional performance in 2025, which saw the bank achieve significant growth across key financial metrics as well as its commitment to providing excellent customer service and innovative banking solutions.

The award reflects ADIB’s record financial performance, disciplined execution of its strategy, and continued progress across digital transformation, customer experience, sustainability, and people development, underscoring the bank’s ability to deliver sustainable growth while creating long‑term value for all stakeholders.

During 2025, ADIB delivered strong year‑on‑year growth across key financial metrics, supported by healthy balance sheet expansion, improving profitability and sector‑leading returns. This performance was driven by growth across core business lines, continued momentum in customer financing and deposits, and a diversified income base, reinforcing ADIB’s position as one of the strongest and most resilient Islamic banks in the region.

Beyond financial results, 2025 marked a pivotal year in ADIB’s transformation journey. The bank accelerated its digital agenda, launching and enhancing fully digital customer journeys across key products, significantly reducing turnaround times and improving accessibility for both existing and new customers. A growing proportion of new accounts continued to be opened through digital channels, reflecting strong adoption and rising customer satisfaction.

ADIB also made tangible progress across its sustainability and ESG priorities, advancing initiatives focused on financial inclusion, responsible financing, community engagement, and employee well-being. These efforts were aligned with national priorities and ADIB’s long‑term vision, reinforcing the bank’s role as a purpose‑driven institution committed to positive social and economic impact.

Operationally, the bank continued to strengthen its franchise in 2025, recording solid growth in customer financing and deposits, expanding its customer base, and further enhancing service quality across touchpoints. Investments in talent, leadership development, and Emiratisation remained central to ADIB’s people strategy, supporting a high‑performance and future‑ready organisation.

As ADIB continues to execute the 2035 Vision, the bank remains focused on building on the momentum of 2025, deepening customer relationships, advancing digital and AI‑enabled capabilities, and contributing meaningfully to the communities it serves across the UAE and the wider region.

About Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC (“ADIB”)

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 281 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile, and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking, and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997, and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). ADIB has a strong presence in five strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 75 branches, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq. Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times by The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad, and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

