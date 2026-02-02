Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) has announced the launch of the fourth cycle of its Parent-friendly Label (PFL), the UAE-wide voluntary workplace award programme that recognises organisations within the semi-government, private and third sectors for their commitment to a supportive work culture and policies. The programme will welcome applications from 2 February to 31 July 2026.

ECA has also announced a collaboration with the Ministry of Family to launch a pilot phase for PFL’s expansion to government organisations. As the UAE marks the Year of the Family in 2026, the pilot phase will contribute to developing the programme’s criteria in line with the nature of government sector dynamics, further amplifying its positive impact on supporting working parents and their wellbeing. Teams from the Ministry of Family and ECA will work closely with a number of local and federal government organisations to identify opportunities to further develop and refine the programme’s framework to expand its positive impact across all sectors.

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, emphasised that achieving meaningful social impact through the Parent-friendly Label programme requires integrated government action at national level. His Highness noted that the designation of 2026 as the Year of the Family presents a timely opportunity to launch the programme’s fourth cycle with a clear roadmap for policy alignment, data sharing, and capacity building, ensuring a wider transition from individual initiatives to a scalable national system.

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “The Parent-friendly Label programme embodies the UAE’s commitment to embedding family wellbeing within the institutional fabric of the nation. It lays practical foundations and measurable policies in line with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision and the UAE Gender Balance Council Strategy. Since its launch, the programme has achieved sustained growth, guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to advance the wellbeing of families and children across the UAE. By enabling government organisations to participate in the programme, we strengthen the government work environment and work–life balance. It will also allow organisations to benefit from the proven positive impacts of parent-friendly workplaces, including enhanced productivity, talent attraction, and retention.”

Her Excellency Sana bint Mohammad Suhail, Minister of Family and Director General of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, affirmed that supporting working parents is a direct investment in family wellbeing, children’s development, and the advancement of society.

Her Excellency Sana bint Mohammad Suhail said: “Working parents are a cornerstone of society. Supporting them is key to ensuring prosperity and growth, offering children the best opportunities to thrive during their early years. The fourth cycle of the PFL programme is especially significant as we mark the Year of the Family in 2026. We are determined to implement the vision of our wise leadership to empower families and children.

“The PFL programme is a strategic enabler of the National Family Growth Agenda 2031, recently launched by the Ministry of Family. By collaborating with the programme’s team in the pilot phase, we will develop insight-informed criteria and standards for future expansion to all government organisations, encouraging the adoption of more flexible, innovative, and inclusive policies. When young government employees feel supported by their organisations, we can attract and retain outstanding national talent and encourage young people to build their families, ultimately supporting national objectives to enhance birth rates.”

PFL Cycle 4 is a continuation of the programme’s journey of positive impact that started in 2021. Over its first three cycles, the programme has seen a significant expansion in participation, with more organisations adopting innovative practices to support their working parents, including extended parental leave, flexible work policies, and the provision of nursing rooms and facilities. Childcare support services are also being offered, along with initiatives to enhance employees’ emotional and social wellbeing. These measures have contributed to higher levels of satisfaction among working parents, strengthened employee loyalty, improved productivity, and enhanced talent attraction.

Additionally, PFL Cycle 4 will focus on expanding the programme’s impact across a broader range of sectors, while further developing its standards to be more inclusive and responsive to the needs of parents. It will also encourage global organisations operating in the UAE to implement the programme’s policies across their international offices. A stronger emphasis will be placed on policy innovation, including flexible work, childcare benefits, and family support funds. PFL Cycle 4 will further contribute to reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading global destination for parent-friendly workplaces by 2030.

Under the PFL programme, organisations are assessed across five categories: Parental Leave, Flexible Working, Family Care, Family Wellbeing, Workplace Culture and Innovation. Organisations that meet the programme’s criteria earn the Parent-friendly Label for those exceeding local requirements, or the Parent-friendly Label+ (PFL+) for those meeting or exceeding global standards.

The third cycle of the programme recorded a significant expansion in its reach and impact. More than 163,000 employees in the UAE benefited directly from parent-supportive policies. Moreover, more than one million employees worldwide were positively impacted, as global organisations operating in the UAE adopted parent-friendly policies and practices across their international offices.

The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority invites organisations from the semi-government, private, and third sectors to register for the fourth cycle. They are encouraged to highlight their parent- and family-supportive policies and practices, in line with the objectives of the Year of the Family 2026 and the We the UAE 2031 vision.

Interested organisations may contact the Abu Dhabi Contact Centre on 800 555 for further information, complete the eligibility assessment and submit their application online: Parentfriendlylabel.ae.

About Parent-friendly Label

The Parent-friendly Label™ (PFL) is a UAE-wide voluntary workplace award program that encourages organizations operating in the UAE within the governmental, semi-governmental, private and third sectors, to shift to parent supportive practices and policies, and earn the label in recognition of their work culture, which ultimately impacts children aged 0-8 years old. The program recognizes earner organizations across two levels; Level 1: Parent-friendly Label for workplaces that exceed local requirements and standards. Level 2: Parent-friendly+ for workplaces that meet or exceed global leading policies and practices. Since its launch in 2021, PFL has impacted the lives of over 311,000 employees and over 175,000 working parents across the UAE, with its growing impact reaching beyond the UAE to impact more than 1 million employees worldwide. The program’s assessment criteria were reviewed by UNICEF Gulf.