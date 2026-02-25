The Lawyers Affairs Committee of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has approved the admission of 14 new Emirati lawyers to strengthen the emirate’s legal sector.

Their registration on the roll of practicing lawyers was endorsed after completing the required specialized training at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy, in a step that supports the empowerment of national talent and enhances their professional readiness to effectively contribute to upholding the foundations of justice.

In the same regulatory context, the Committee — chaired by Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department — approved requests to renew the registration of 10 lawyers whose enrollment had expired for more than two months, after verifying their compliance with the legal requirements necessary to continue practicing.

The Committee also endorsed the transfer of two lawyers to the non-practicing roll in line with their respective professional circumstances.

As part of its oversight mandate and commitment to ensuring the quality of legal services, the Committee reviewed four complaints filed against lawyers during its periodic meeting, each case was examined thoroughly, and the appropriate legal decisions were taken to safeguard the profession’s code of ethics and protect litigants’ rights.