Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: As part of ongoing efforts to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a safe and sustainable environment, the Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Center, the local authority responsible for overseeing and regulating the handling of hazardous materials in the emirate, announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with Rabdan Academy, a leading government education and training institution in the fields of safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness, and crisis management.

The MoU aims to build and develop an integrated and sustainable national ecosystem for hazardous materials management and to enhance national readiness through knowledge exchange and the development of specialized human capacities.

The agreement was signed at the headquarters of the Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Center by H.E. Khalfan Abdullah Al Mansoori, Acting Director General of the Center, and H.E. Salem Saeed Al Saeedi, Vice President of Rabdan Academy, in the presence of officials from both sides.

This partnership comes at a critical time as Abu Dhabi is witnessing rapid economic and industrial growth, which requires advanced frameworks to ensure the safe and efficient handling of hazardous materials at all stages, starting from transportation and storage to use and disposal. The MoU will unify efforts to develop specialized educational and training programs and to conduct innovative scientific and applied research in line with international best global practices and standards.

In this context, H.E. Khalfan Abdullah Al Mansoori stated: “Our partnership with Rabdan Academy represents a pivotal step toward achieving our vision of building a unified and resilient national system for hazardous materials management. Investing in human capital is the cornerstone of ensuring sustainable security and safety. Through this collaboration, we will leverage Rabdan Academy’s academic expertise and advanced training methodologies to develop specialized training programs and conduct joint research that enhances the efficiency of professionals in this vital sector.”

Under the MoU, both parties will focus on several areas of cooperation, including technical knowledge exchange, development of professional and employee training programs, and collaboration on scientific and academic R&D projects addressing current and future challenges in this field. Joint seminars, conferences, and workshops will also be organized to spread knowledge, build expert networks, and provide advisory and technical services to enhance institutional capacities.

For his part, H.E. Salem Saeed Al Saeedi emphasized that hazardous materials management is a fundamental pillar of national preparedness due to its interconnected regulatory, operational, and security dimensions. He noted that this partnership represents a model for integrating regulatory expertise with academic knowledge, ensuring the transformation of knowledge into sustainable practical capabilities that protect lives and property and enhance business continuity.

He added that Rabdan Academy will, through this MoU, develop specialized academic and professional programs supported by applied scientific research to prepare leaders and experts with a comprehensive understanding of the hazardous materials lifecycle and the ability to make effective decisions under various conditions.

This collaboration reflects the strong commitment of both parties to supporting Abu Dhabi’s strategic vision, not only in reinforcing its position as one of the safest and most agile cities, but also as a hub for knowledge and innovation in public safety. The partnership is expected to lead to pioneering initiatives and projects that contribute to a comprehensive regulatory and operational framework for hazardous materials management, strengthening the emirate’s competitiveness and ensuring a safe environment for future generations.

About the Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Center

The Center was established under Law No. (20) of 2023 as the entity responsible for regulating and developing the hazardous materials management system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Its mission is to enhance safety and security through the adoption of advanced technologies and modern innovations to ensure the effective and safe management of hazardous materials at all stages; from import and storage, to transport and usage, and ending with safe and sustainable disposal. The Center also seeks to establish strategic partnerships locally and internationally to support knowledge exchange, apply global best practices, and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for innovation and sustainability.

For more information, please contact:

Ms. Lamya Al Saiqal

Public Relations Department

Email: lamya.alsaiqal@hmmc.gov.ae

About Rabdan Academy

Rabdan Academy is a government-owned, world-class higher education institution established to coordinate and enhance learning outcomes for organisations and individuals in the Safety, Security, Defence, Emergency Preparedness, and Crisis Management (SSDEC) sectors.

The Academy was officially established under Law No. (7) of 2013, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and is accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

Rabdan Academy is the first government higher education institution in the United Arab Emirates to obtain accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), and the first specialised institution globally in the fields of defence, security, and crisis management to receive this distinguished international recognition.

The Academy is also the world’s first higher education institution specialising in the SSDEC domain to achieve the highest “5-Star” rating under the QS Stars University Rating System across six categories: Teaching, Facilities, Employability, Global Engagement, Academic Development, and Good Governance.

The Academy adopts a dual education model that integrates academic study with specialised vocational training. It recognises prior learning and professional experience and offers accredited, transferable credits across academic pathways and professional roles, ensuring flexibility and alignment with workforce needs. For more information, please visit: https://ra.ac.ae/

Media inquiries:

Corporate Communications Office (cco@ra.ac.ae)

Or contact the editor: Mr. Yazeed Al Badareen