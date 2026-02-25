Dubai, UAE: As part of its social responsibility commitment, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) continues to invest in people as the foundation of sustainable development and a central pillar in building a competitive, knowledge-based economy driven by education, innovation and excellence, in alignment with the UAE’s forward-looking vision.

“In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the Dubai Social Agenda 33, we continue our efforts to advance human capital through knowledge, education and skills enhancement. At DEWA, we provide a positive and empowering work environment that encourages continuous development and supports the advancement of capabilities that not only sustain the journey of development but also keep pace with future trends and contribute to comprehensive sustainable development and the achievement of net-zero goals,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

DEWA Campus for Occupational and Academic Development

The DEWA Campus for Occupational and Academic Development is a key national institution dedicated to equipping Emirati youths with technical and engineering skills aligned with international best practice, enabling them to meet the evolving demands of the labour market. In 2025, the campus’ Smart Training and Education Centre attracted more than 3,000 DEWA employees. Anchoring the campus’ academic pillar is DEWA Academy, which has graduated eight batches comprising 351 students since its 2013 launch. These graduates now work across various DEWA divisions, including Distribution Power, Generation, Transmission Power and Water & Civil. The academy currently has 183 enrolled students.

DEWA also supports the academic advancement of its national workforce through post-graduate scholarships in specialised and strategic fields aligned with its operations. These include a master’s programme in future energy systems and technologies, offered in collaboration with University of California, Berkeley. To date, 235 DEWA employees have graduated through the higher studies scholarship programme.

Empowering and qualifying youth

From October 2019 until December 2025, DEWA’s Youth Council organised 81 events, 25 awareness sessions and seven educational trips and field visits. It also participated in 13 international forums and conferences, and received 13 international delegations and more than 14 strategic partners. In addition, four council members were seconded to national and international programmes.

Research & Development Centre

DEWA’s Research and Development Centre plays a key role in strengthening the research capabilities and professional skills of Emirati employees. It improves their practical expertise, communication skills and capacity for continuous growth while enabling them to keep pace with the latest technologies. This is achieved through close collaboration with leading research centres, companies and universities from around the world. Through its Al Baheth programme, the centre has hosted 200 interns, representing 28 nationalities, from 80 local and international universities, equipping them with hands-on experience and job-ready skills. Since the programme’s launch, 17 trainees – including five Emiratis – have joined DEWA’s workforce. The R&D Centre comprises 27 researchers who hold PhD and master’s degrees. Its Emiratisation rate stands at 67.4% while the percentage of Emirati female employees has risen to 37.2%.

Sustainability and Innovation Centre

DEWA’s Sustainability and Innovation Centre deepens the knowledge of schoolchildren and students in sustainability and renewable and clean energy. Since its establishment, it has welcomed more than 30 academic institutions and delivered a sessions, workshops and programmes that have enhanced the practical skills of thousands of pupils and students in solar energy and Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies. To date, it has launched 16 professional training courses and graduated more than 324 participants.

Female empowerment

DEWA Women’s Committee organised more than 50 social and technical workshops and activities in 2025, engaging over 1,400 female employees. The initiatives focused on improving women’s professional readiness, communication and teamwork skills, while reinforcing the alignment between their role in the workplace and society. The committee also launched the fourth batch of the ‘For Her’ programme in collaboration with Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University. Each batch of the programme graduates 25 female employees, who go on to serve as DEWA ambassadors.

For more information, please contact:

Shaikha Almheiri / Mohammad Almheiri / Ribal Dayekh Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

shaikha.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae / Mohammad.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae / Ribal.Dayekh@dewa.gov.ae

Mariam Mikhail / Esraa Hamed

Seen Media

mariam@seenmedia.ae / esraa@seenmedia.ae

For more information, please visit DEWA’s website www.dewa.gov.ae

DEWA’s social media accounts:

https://www.facebook.com/dewaofficial

https://www.youtube.com/dewaofficial

https://x.com/dewaofficial

https://www.instagram.com/dewaofficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dewaofficia