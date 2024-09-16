Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE0 has announced its participation in the 2024 World Utilities Congress (WUC), hosted by Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from September 16 to 18.

The third edition of the WUC is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, under the theme “Towards a Secure and Sustainable Utilities Sector Future.” The event is organized by dmg events and supported by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company.

His Excellency Eng. Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi DoE, said: “We are delighted to participate in the 2024 World Utilities Congress, which provides a leading global platform to exchange expertise and insights with industry leaders, policymakers, experts, and innovators from around the world. It also offers us an excellent opportunity to highlight the Department’s relentless efforts in driving the energy sector transformation through its ambitious vision and strategic initiatives. As a leader in the sector and committed to achieving climate neutrality by 2050 and supporting Abu Dhabi's clean and renewable energy efforts, we look forward to engaging in productive dialogues and exchanging ideas with all the participating delegations and stakeholders who share our vision for advancing towards a secure and sustainable future for all.”

His Excellency further stated, "The importance of the utilities sector and its impact on the transition to a clean and sustainable energy future is becoming more apparent every day. Therefore, it is essential to enhance collaboration and unify efforts to develop electricity and water services, strengthen energy supplies, and adopt low-carbon technological solutions.”

His Excellency Eng. Ahmed Mohamed Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi DoE, emphasized: "The Department's participation in the 2024 World Utilities Congress provides a unique opportunity to connect with global energy sector leaders and contribute to driving positive change. Through strategic partnerships and the exchange of expertise, the Department will be able to present and implement a range of policies, regulations, and initiatives that promote sustainability and innovation in the electricity and water sectors. The Department continues its efforts to achieve the highest levels of efficiency in decarbonization and enhance stakeholder engagement, aiming to develop innovative solutions that support sustainable development efforts and contribute to achieving future climate neutrality goals. Additionally, the Department is working to empower national strategies and visions while balancing growth and investments in the energy and water sectors.”

Through its participation, the Department aims to showcase its leadership in driving energy sector transformation by highlighting the best practices and global standards it applies in collaboration with relevant government entities and private sector institutions. It also seeks to reinforce Abu Dhabi's leading position in sustainability and its ongoing efforts to provide a pioneering platform for fruitful discussions on developing the utilities sector in the emirate.

During the conference, the DoE will present its key strategies, policies, regulations, and systems related to the energy and water sectors, as well as Abu Dhabi's strategic projects in clean and renewable energy. Vital topics such as the energy sector, future outlook, and fostering innovative solutions in the sector will be discussed. The Department will also showcase its latest initiatives, including the Foresight Reports Series, the Demand Response Policy, and the new update of the Abu Dhabi Energy and Water Efficiency Strategy 2030.

Representatives from the Department will participate in several panel discussions, specialized workshops, and presentations covering topics such as shaping Abu Dhabi’s energy future through sustainability policy, overcoming renewable energy integration challenges in 2024 and beyond, enhancing health, safety, and environment standards in gas safety, the race to net zero: driving sustainability in urban mobility, ensuring safety and compliance: securing Abu Dhabi’s gas infrastructure, and the crucial role of youth: building capabilities for a sustainable tomorrow.