Shanghai, China: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry is leading a private sector delegation from the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to Shanghai, People’s Republic of China, from 11–12 June 2026, reflecting its continued commitment to expanding the global presence of Abu Dhabi-based businesses and strengthening their connections with priority international markets, while creating new pathways for growth, investment, and sustainable economic partnerships.

The delegation includes more than 40 companies from Abu Dhabi representing strategic sectors including advanced manufacturing, food and agriculture, financial services and investment, healthcare and life sciences, artificial intelligence and technology, infrastructure and construction, as well as retail and trade.

The visit comes at a time when economic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the People’s Republic of China continue to gain significant momentum, while Abu Dhabi further strengthens its position as a global hub for trade and investment and a strategic gateway for companies seeking access to regional and international markets.

This also comes against a backdrop of growing Chinese business activity within Abu Dhabi’s economic ecosystem. New Chinese company memberships at Abu Dhabi Chamber increased by 85% year-on-year in 2025 compared to 2024, underscoring Abu Dhabi’s growing role as a strategic platform for Chinese companies seeking regional and international expansion.

The visit takes place in one of Asia’s leading economic and financial centres, with Shanghai serving as a major gateway for Chinese businesses expanding into global markets and hosting a sophisticated ecosystem of international companies, financial institutions, and investors. China’s private and family business sectors remain among the country’s strongest economic drivers, with private enterprises contributing approximately 60% of China’s GDP, generating more than 80% of urban employment, and driving nearly 70% of innovation activities, reflecting the significant long-term partnership and investment opportunities available within the Chinese market.

H.E. Ali Mohamed Al Marzouqi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Chamber, said: "China remains one of the UAE’s most important economic partners and one of the world’s most dynamic and influential markets. This participation reflects Abu Dhabi Chamber’s ongoing efforts to empower private sector companies to access high-value opportunities and strengthen their presence across markets with strong growth potential.

We do not view such missions as simply representative engagements, but rather as practical platforms designed to create tangible business opportunities, establish long-term strategic partnerships, and enable Abu Dhabi companies to connect directly with investors, business leaders, and decision-makers in one of the world’s largest economies.

We believe that strengthening these economic connections creates sustainable value for our companies while opening new avenues for growth, expansion, and enhanced competitiveness on a global scale."

Membership trends indicate that Chinese companies in Abu Dhabi are expanding beyond traditional trading activities into higher-value sectors, including construction, manufacturing, professional services, and technology-related industries, highlighting the growing integration of Chinese businesses within Abu Dhabi’s advanced economic ecosystem. Data further shows that 42% of registered activities are concentrated in wholesale and retail trade, 23% in construction, 6% in mining and quarrying, 5% in administrative activities, 5% in professional and technical services, and 3% in manufacturing.

The participation comes amid growing UAE–China economic relations, with the UAE today home to more than 400,000 Chinese residents and over 17,000 Chinese companies, reflecting increasing confidence in the UAE’s business environment and the country’s growing role as a regional hub for trade, investment, and cross-border partnerships.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber delegation, which also includes the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council and the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council, affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Chamber, will participate in the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF), organised by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED). The Chamber will also host Abu Dhabi–Shanghai Business Networking Event, aimed at opening new channels for cooperation, enhancing business-to-business engagement, and exploring new partnership and investment opportunities that support shared economic growth.