The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and ULUSKON, International Investment and Business Confederation discussed setting up trade and investment partnership between the two establishments.

This came during a meeting between His Excellency Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director General of Abu Dhabi Chamber, and Nezaket Emine Atasoy, President of ULUSKON, at the Chamber’s tower in Abu Dhabi.

Al Mheiri commended the visit of ULUSKON to the Abu Dhabi Chamber praising its role in improving Turkish investments around the globe, especially international trade, expressing high hopes in increasing trade and joint investments between Abu Dhabi and Turkey.

The Director General highlighted the services the Chamber provides for its members as well as the Chamber’s initiatives in supporting businesses in Abu Dhabi and its contribution to realizing the economic vision of the Emirate.

Both sides discussed the best means of introducing businesses in the UAE to their Turkish counterparts and how to form new partnerships between businesses operating in key sectors including energy, construction, agriculture, defense, textile, medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, and logistics.

For her part, ULUSKON President Ms. Atasoy expressed her delight for visiting the Abu Dhabi Chamber, emphasizing the readiness of her establishment to extend new bridges of cooperation with Abu Dhabi, considering that ULUSKON is looking towards cementing its international relations by adding a new relationship with the business community in Abu Dhabi, which has become one of the most attractive destinations for businesses and is making huge strides on all levels.

