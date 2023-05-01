In line with the Chamber's strategy to drive economic cooperation and create business opportunities for the private sector

The Annual Investment Meeting will take place in Abu Dhabi from 8-10 May

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) has been announced as a Supporting Partner for the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM), the world’s leading investment platform, which brings together all types of investors, entrepreneurs and government sectors from all over the globe. The Meeting will highlight the latest investment trends and opportunities, promote sustainable development, and suggest solutions to drive global economic growth.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber's participation in the Meeting, which will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, under the theme “The Investment Paradigm Shift: Future Investment Opportunities to Foster Sustainable Economic Growth, Diversity and Prosperity”, comes in line with its new strategy 2023-2025. The Chamber will drive economic cooperation and create business opportunities for the private sector locally, regionally and internationally. Through its participation, the Chamber will also contribute to driving investment and propelling the growth of Abu Dhabi’s economy through leveraging innovation and keeping pace with the latest investment and economic trends.

His Excellency Abdulla Mohamed Al Mazrui, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said: “Being part of the Annual Investment Meeting supports the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s vision of making Abu Dhabi the first choice in MENA for business and talent by 2025, by strengthening the private sector and Abu Dhabi economy through advocacy, innovation, and digitisation. The Chamber is proud to empower a knowledge-based economy in line with our wise leadership’s vision, through promoting and facilitating investment across a range of fast-growing sectors, which would subsequently propel the growth of the global economy.”

“Being a supporting partner for the Annual Investment Meeting comes as part of our commitment to support smart investment, which is key for reducing the impact of market volatility and stimulating economic growth,” His Excellency added.

His Excellency Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said: “We look forward to being part of the Annual Investment Meeting, which will provide an overview of the future of the investment landscape. With the rapidly evolving global investment landscape, it is important to keep pace with the latest smart investment trends to drive innovation and economic growth. As part of the Chamber’s role as a networker, we are committed to boosting investment and trade relations to explore and create investment opportunities that drive long-term economic growth. In doing so, we contribute to establishing the Emirate of Abu Dhabi’s position as an investment and innovation hub.”

The Annual Investment Meeting will take place in Abu Dhabi from 8-10 May. It will provide a platform for all sectors to discuss the latest investment trends and opportunities, exchange ideas, and explore potential partnerships. The Meeting will also provide attendees with insights on a wide range of topics including fintech, blockchain, sustainable investing and much more.

-Ends-