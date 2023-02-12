In the presence of H.E. Abdullah Al Muwaiji, the Chairman of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), the Ajman Chamber signed a joint cooperation agreement with the Emirates Vision Media Network with the aim of launching the "Spotlight" initiative, which intended to provide promotional and marketing support for local products related to national projects in Ajman.

The agreement was signed by Jamila Kajour, Director of the Ajman Business Support Center at the Ajman Chamber, and Abdullah Al Shehhi, CEO of the Emirates Vision Media Network. The signing of the agreement was witnessed at the Chamber's headquarters by Mohammed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Trade Development and International Relations Sector at the Ajman Chamber.

The agreement stipulated the promotion of joint cooperation and the exchange of experiences and best practices in the fields of media promotion and marketing of national projects in Ajman, and cooperation in providing innovative marketing channels and mechanisms for the services and products of small and medium national projects.

Kajour stressed the importance of the Agreement and the launch of the Spotlight initiative, which supports the development of the business of male and female business owners. She explained that the Ajman Chamber adopts a methodology to enhance direct communication with national projects in Ajman by intensifying direct visits and providing the opportunity to participate in exhibitions and events specialized in the field of entrepreneurship. Kajour also praised the efforts and expertise of the Emirates Vision Media Network in the field of project marketing, which will enhance the outputs of the initiative and the growth of national projects.

For his part, Abdullah Al Shehhi explained that the Emirates Vision Media Network is keen to enhance its social role and harness its expertise and capabilities to support business owners through its effective partnership with the Ajman Chamber, praising the diversity of national projects in Ajman, which will have a great impact on the success of the" Spotlight" initiative.

