In front of His Excellency Counselor Ali Mohammed Al Balooshi, Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, 56 judicial enforcement officers from three government agencies in Abu Dhabi took the legal oath, initiating the practice of judicial enforcement duties for crimes and administrative infractions that fall under their purview and are connected to their job duties in compliance with the relevant laws and regulations.

The legal oath-taking ceremony was held at the main headquarters of the Judicial Department - Abu Dhabi, for the inspectors who obtained the status of judicial enforcers, and who represent three entities, including the Department of Municipalities and Transport, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, and the Department of Health.

According to Counselor Ali Al Balooshi, the decision to grant judicial enforcers status to inspectors working for government agencies is a result of decisions made by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, deputy prime minister, chairman of Presidential Court, and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. These decisions are part of efforts to improve the quality of services rendered in a variety of sectors while making sure that comprehensive oversight and ongoing monitoring of all work are implemented in a way that maintains the Emirate of Abu Dhabi's competitive position.

He noted the interest shown by the Judicial Department in the process of certifying and training applicants to become judicial enforcement officers in compliance with the most up-to-date approved practices and standards. This is done to guarantee that operations pertaining to auditing and inspection work are carried out in compliance with the systems and laws that govern the various service sectors, while also combining the fundamentals and principles of oversight in the way that is legally required to maintain the proper application of legal procedures.

Photo caption:

Judicial enforcement officers take the legal oath before the Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.