The Lawyers Affairs Committee at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department approved the applications to register 14 Emirati lawyers in the list of practicing lawyers, after they completion all the requirements and successfully passed the specialized training program provided by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy, within the framework of supporting national legal cadres and qualifying them to practice the profession according to the highest standards.

During its January 2025 meeting, chaired by His Excellency Counselor Youssef Saeed Al-Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, the committee reviewed the applications to renew the registration of 5 lawyers whose registration had expired for more than two months, as appropriate procedures were taken for renewal in line with the applicable regulations and rules.

The committee also approved the request to transfer the registration of one of the Emirati lawyers to the list of non-practicing lawyers, after a comprehensive study of the relevant aspects.

Counselor Yousef Al Abri said: The Judicial Department continues to work to implement the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to enhance an advanced legal and judicial environment based on innovation and efficiency in providing services, in a way that supports the competitive position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

He pointed out the department's interest in supporting the law profession as a major partner in achieving justice and ensuring the rule of law, by developing advanced training programs to empower national competencies and provide them with the latest legal skills to keep pace with rapid developments in the legislative and judicial fields, in addition to providing a digital infrastructure that enables them to perform their tasks easily, quickly and with high professionalism.