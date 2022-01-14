Major winners, Ryder Cup stars and former champions will headline a star-studded field at the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, as the iconic event is elevated to the DP World Tour’s signature Rolex Series of tournaments for the first time in 2022.

World Number Two and reigning Open champion Collin Morikawa and four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy are among the world’s best who will join defending champion Paul Casey as a new era begins at Emirates Golf Club from January 27-30.

World Number Six Viktor Hovland became the first Norwegian to play in the Ryder Cup last year. He will make his second appearance at the event, alongside teammates Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Bernd Wiesberger, as well as their Captain, three-time Major winner Pádraig Harrington.

The 2019 Open Champion Shane Lowry, who also made his Ryder Cup debut at Whistling Straits, will join Europe’s all-time leading points scorer and fellow Major winner Sergio Garcia in the field, with the Spaniard aiming to lift the famous Dallah trophy for the second time.

Danny Willett is seeking to achieve the same feat, with the Englishman setting the precedent for Garcia by winning at the Emirates Golf Club just months before securing the Green Jacket.

It promises to be a memorable anniversary for another former winner at Augusta National, with the 2013 Masters Tournament champion Adam Scott returning to the event exactly 20 years after his last appearance in 2002. Meanwhile, the 2011 Green Jacket winner, Charl Schwartzel, makes his eighth appearance and his first since 2010.

Slync.io, the logistics technology provider that is revolutionising the way global supply chains work, is the new title sponsor of the Dubai Desert Classic, an event which boasts a glittering list of former winners.

Amongst those once again teeing it up this month are 2016 Open Champion Henrik Stenson, victorious European Ryder Cup Captains Thomas Bjørn and Colin Montgomerie, Spanish Ryder Cup stars Rafa Cabrera Bello and Miguel Ángel Jiménez and Scotland’s Stephen Gallacher – the only player to have lifted the trophy in consecutive seasons.

The Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic will also provide a unique opportunity for one up-and-coming star, with Texan Sam Bennett claiming a sponsor exemption as the top-ranked player in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking.

Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director, Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, said: “This year’s Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic has attracted some of the world’s best golfers, and we look forward to welcoming a world-class international field for a truly memorable edition of the event. With free entry for spectators this year, a first for the tournament, there is sure to be an incredible atmosphere befitting the elevated status of a Rolex Series event on the DP World Tour.”

This year’s event offers plenty to interest spectators both on and off the field. Tournament Town will provide a wide range of family- friendly entertainment as well as a range of food trucks in partnership with Wasl including popular brands Shawarma Station, Aballi Arabic Concept, Wok Boyz, Koshari, Choma BBQ, Burro Blanco and more.

Other initiatives include ‘Pink Saturday’, where players, caddies and fans are encouraged to dress in pink to raise awareness about breast cancer in the UAE and beyond, and ‘Sustainability Sunday’, a day dedicated to bringing the tournament’s many green and sustainable initiatives into focus.

The 2022 edition of the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic will also see its hospitality offering transformed, with the Dallah Lounge terraces and Sky Deck relocated to a prime location overlooking both the 9th and the 18th greens. The package includes a sumptuous lunch, beverages, afternoon tea, VIP car park and player visits, see: www.slyncdubaidesertclassic.com or contact hospitality@slyncdubaidesertclassic.com for more information.

The Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic 2022 will be the second of back-to-back Rolex Series events in the Middle East in January, with the tournaments in Abu Dhabi and Dubai also part of the European Tour’s traditional ‘Desert Swing’ which annually attract the sport’s leading players.

Celebrating its 33rd edition in 2022, the iconic tournament has been won by some of golf’s greatest names, including Major Champions Seve Ballesteros, Fred Couples, Jose Maria Olazábal, Mark O’Meara, Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau.

The winners’ circle over the past 32 years has also featured Ryder Cup stars such as Mark James, the inaugural champion in 1989. The tournament is now set for an even brighter future with the support of Slync.io.

For more information about the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, please visit: www.slyncdubaidesertclassic.com

About Slync.io



Slync.io is the innovator behind the first purpose-built operating platform for global shippers and logistics service providers that delivers higher productivity and process efficiency through intelligent automation. Logistics Orchestration® by Slync.io makes people more productive, companies more profitable, and customers more successful. Slynt’s platform connects disparate systems, ingests structured and unstructured datasets, orchestrates teams, and automates processes seamlessly together to advance the global freight industry forward with logistics technology.



To get connected, visit www.slync.io or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn for more on #TeamSlync.



About the DP World Tour

The DP World Tour is the main men’s professional golf Tour of the European Tour group, with a global schedule featuring a minimum of 47 tournaments in 27 different countries across the 2022 season.

Formerly known as the European Tour, which was established in 1972, the 2022 DP World Tour schedule includes five Rolex Series events, along with four Major Championships, two World Golf Championship events and three tournaments co-sanctioned with the PGA TOUR, as well as tournaments staged around the world with a minimum prize of $2million for all events solely sanctioned by the DP World Tour.

The season concludes with the final Rolex Series event, the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, where the winner of the Tour’s season-long competition, the DP World Tour Rankings, will be crowned.

DP World, the leading provider of global smart end-to-end supply chain and logistics solutions, is the title partner of the DP World Tour, which is administered by the European Tour group.

About the European Tour group

The European Tour group is the overarching corporate brand which administers four competition brands: the DP World Tour, the Challenge Tour, the Legends Tour and, along with the PGA of America, is the Managing Partner of golf’s greatest team contest, the Ryder Cup.

Established in 1972, the European Tour group is committed to ‘Driving Golf Further’ through our guiding principles of being innovative, inclusive and global.



Innovative: We are driving innovation in golf through the creation of award-winning content, pioneering tournament formats and the use of the latest technology and inventive fan engagement. We are committed to attracting new audiences whilst respecting the tradition of our sport.



Inclusive: We are committed to include all who share a love for the game of golf. We are passionate about a closer collaboration with the women’s game, disability golf and promoting the many physical and mental health benefits of playing golf.



Global: Since 1972, players from 37 different countries have won tournaments on our main Tour, while our live broadcast reaches more than 490 million homes in more than 150 countries every week, generating in excess of 2,200 global broadcast hours for each event. We also enjoy the support of many of the world’s leading business brands with DP World, Rolex, BMW, Callaway, Emirates, Fortinet, Workday and Zoom as Official Partners.

The European Tour group has Strategic Alliances with the PGA TOUR and the Sunshine Tour, while we also drive positive community impact through our overarching CSR programme, Golf for Good.

About the Rolex Series

The Rolex Series is the premium category of events on the DP World Tour, comprising five tournaments in 2022, staged in a variety of world-class golfing locations around the globe, each with a minimum prize fund of US$8 million and 8,000 DP World Tour Rankings points available.

Showcasing innovation, enriched media, content and broadcast coverage, and a superior event experience for the world’s top players, the list of Rolex Series Champions includes some of golf’s most distinguished names.

The Rolex Series was launched in 2017, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of Rolex’s enduring partnership with the European Tour group.

In 2022, the Rolex Series comprises; the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (January 20-23), the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic (January 27-30), the Genesis Scottish Open (July 7-10) the BMW PGA Championship (September 8-11) and the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, Dubai (November 17-20), where the winner of the DP World Tour Rankings will be crowned.

About the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic

The Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic is among the most highly anticipated golfing events, as the oldest professional golf tournament in the Middle East, showcasing seasoned talent from around the world and attracting up and coming stars of tomorrow.



The tournament, held on the Majlis course at Emirates Golf Club, will be staged from 27 – 30 January 2022 and is supported by Emirates Global Aluminum (EGA), a founding partner of the Dubai Desert Classic, the world’s largest ‘premium aluminum’ producer and the biggest industrial company in the UAE outside oil and gas. Other partners include: Rolex, BMW, CNN, Emirates NBD, JA Resorts & Hotels and wasl with Patrons of the event being Arena, ARN, Dubai Duty Free, Motivate Media Group and The National.



The tournament is owned and operated by Falcon and Associates which creates, delivers, and implements initiatives to increase the understanding of and appreciation for the vision of Dubai to achieve specific social, economic, and trade-related goals to support the long-term strategic positioning of the region.



To learn more about the tournament, visit https://www.slyncdubaidesertclassic.com/.

