PHOTO
Doha, QATAR: With the world deeply mired in an uncertain environment, lack of investment in gas will add to the range of uncertainty surrounding the energy transition, said HE Eng. Mohamed Hamel, the Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).
Speaking at the annual IEA-IEF-OPEC Symposium on Energy Outlooks – hosted by its permanent parties, the International Energy Agency (IEA), the International Energy Forum (IEF) and the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) – HE Hamel also made the case for the developing world’s rising appetite for affordable, cleaner, and reliable source of energy.
“The natural gas industry is capital intensive, with long lead times and payback periods. It warrants policy and regulation stability. It also demands fair value and equitable risk-sharing among all stakeholders to sustain the security of demand, as well as the security of supply,” he said.
“No doubt, a lack of investment today will render gas unaffordable tomorrow,” while adding “Let us be reminded that presently more than three billion people still lack access to clean fuels for cooking.”
According to the GECF official, natural gas is distinguished for providing stability and backup to power systems, particularly when the wind isn’t blowing and the sun isn’t shining.
“In addition, gas markets today are more global and interconnected than ever, driven by LNG trade expansion, and increased financialisation and diversity of actors,” he added.
The Symposium is part of a wider joint programme of work by the three organisations, originating from the 12th International Energy Forum held in Cancun, Mexico in March 2010, as part of the Cancún Declaration.
Recalling his past involvement with the initiative, HE Hamel shared how in June 2008 he took part in preparing a joint statement of the producer-consumer energy summit in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and which thereafter served as an annex to the Cancún Declaration.
“I am pleased to witness that this spirit of cooperation has flourished and taken root since then.”
The full speech of HE Hamel is available here: https://youtu.be/qOvE9ecwUrY?t=5882
Demonstrating the importance of open dialogue for the future of the energy systems, the 12th IEA-IEF-OPEC Symposium on Energy Outlooks welcomed an array of speakers representing producers, consumers, and multilateral energy organisations. It was hosted by the IEF, under the patronage of HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, the Minister of Energy of KSA.
The various sessions were informed by the joint IEF-Resources for Future Outlooks Comparisons Report, which compares the key scenarios and underlying methodologies of most recent outlooks prepared by the IEA and OPEC and places these in the broader context of a growing number of such assessments issued by other organisations such as the GECF, IRENA, companies, national agencies, and research centres.
The GECF works closely with all the members of the troika. It first participated in the 9th IEA-IEF-OPEC Symposium on Energy Outlooks in 2019, after becoming the fourth official organisation to join the dialogue on energy outlooks. GECF also participates in the JODI-Gas initiative.
The GECF is launching the latest version of its own outlook, the 6th GECF Global Gas Outlook 2050, towards the end of February from Doha, Qatar.
For further information, kindly contact:
Nadezhda M. Lyubovskaya
nadezhda.lyubovskaya@gecf.org
Sarmad Qazi
sarmad.qazi@gecf.org
About Gas Exporting Countries Forum:
Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) is an international governmental organisation currently comprising of 19 Member Countries – Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela, Angola, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Norway, Peru, and the United Arab Emirates, which together represent 70% of the proven gas reserves, 44% of its marketed production, 52% of pipeline, and 51% of LNG exports across the globe. It is headquartered in Doha, Qatar.
Being a foremost energy association, officially established in 2008, the GECF has recorded notable milestones in its evolution and remains committed to supporting its Member Countries in the pursuit of global energy security and meeting the world’s growing energy demand, while proving to be reliable suppliers of natural gas – a prominent contributor in the global pursuit towards net-zero emissions energy systems and attainment of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.
The Forum provides granular, scientifically-driven insights into the state of natural gas based on a diverse variety of instruments and deliverables, such as the Gas Research Institute, the Global Gas Model – now with elements of artificial intelligence and digital technologies, Global Gas Outlook 2050, Annual Short-Term Gas Market Report, Monthly Gas Market Report, Special Envoys on Data and Statistics, Data Exchange Mechanism, the Short-, Medium-, and Long-Term Gas Market Reviews, and Monthly, Quarterly, and Annual Statistical Bulletins.
GECF increasingly engages with UN subsidiaries UNFCCC, UNECE, UNESCO, as well as G20, ASEAN, BRICS, EEC, OPEC, OAPEC, APPO, IEF, IEA, IRENA, OLADE, IGU, other peers and regional entities, and maintains strategic multifaceted dialogue amongst natural gas producers and consumers.
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.