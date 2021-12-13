Dubai : With an aim to boost the start-up ecosystem in the region, G7CR Technologies, one of the leading cloud service providers has invested over $1 Million in various start-ups via technology services in the last quarter. The ‘Start-up 360’ initiative by G7CR Technologies comes at a time when Start-ups, SMEs and SMBs are relying on Cloud Technology for technical and business edge.

3 Startups from UAE with the potential of a becoming a unicorn have already joined the program. The company has also identified 15 more such startups in the region who will be onboarded to the program. Around 30% of the investment has been reserved for Startups in the UAE region and the company will continue to double the investments as they onboard more Startups.

Around first half of FY 22, G7CR aims to onboard over 300 Startups from UAE region. The program along with the technology investments will also focus in helping Startups from other geography expand to UAE as well and help UAE Startups with Global reach.

G7CR Technologies, in the last quarter has made tech investments in over 100 start-ups in India and Middle East and Africa offering technology benefits like migrating to cloud, helping them manage their setup on cloud and even modernisation of their application. Under the ‘Start-up 360’ initiative, G7CR plans to invest in over 200 more start-ups in next 4-5 months and onboard over 1,000 start-ups in FY 2022. G7 CR will also invest in Start-ups with B2B SaaS products expand their sales operations in newer regions including MEA, the benefits will range from $5000 to $25000.

The tech investment for start-ups will focus on offering strategic support across key business areas: Capital, Building Competency (Technical & Leadership), Revenue and Technology to support start-ups in their journey. The initiative has also helped start-ups opt for transformative innovations and utilize Cloud services for a much wider approach including offering strategic support in Sales enablement, Tech enablement and Business enablement.

With a strong presence pan India and in markets like Middle East, UK and South East Asian countries, G7CR has helped start-ups in their go-to-market strategy and has also offered technology funding against Cloud Consumption. Sectors like education, health, FMCG, retail, marketing, advertising and many more have accelerated the adoption of such initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Christopher Richard, MD & Chief Cloud Architect, G7 CR Technologies, said, “Start-ups want to utilize the advantages that cloud technology bring to their business and at the same time they also look for a partner with advanced skills to migrate, optimize, and manage their existing workloads to the cloud and this is where G7CR comes into picture. We have always been trying to disrupt our offers to our customers & partners so that they make most of it rather than trying to fit them in to one-size for all offers. The products and services of these start-ups where we have invested via technology services have impressed us. By building a cloud technology platform and working closely with these start-ups we have understood various business challenges they face on a day-to-day basis. With our expertise and market reach we intend to help

these start-ups which even has the potential to become unicorns. We are extremely happy and excited for these startups to join the G7CR family.”

G7CR continues to invest in building niche skillset and has earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a solution partner’s deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven expertise in migrating and modernizing production web application workloads, and managing app services in Azure.

G7CR Technologies India is an Expert Azure Managed Services Partner driving cloud transformation across India and MEA region. The company provides cloud hosting services packaged with all related support services. The company has been recognised globally for its technical capabilities driving cloud success journeys for businesses from industry verticals such as Banking, Insurance, Manufacturing, Healthcare, PSUs, Education, Retail and IT. G7 CR Technologies has been awarded “The Country Partner of the Year for two consecutive years 2019 & 2020 by Microsoft.

About G7CR Technologies

G7CR Technologies is a leading global information technology, consulting and cloud services company. Headquartered in Bengaluru (India), the main motto of G7CR Technologies is to “Create Value for Customers & Partners” and organization is built on Trust & Collaboration”, with its middle east office in Al Asayel, St – Business Bay, Dubai, the company is catering to the cloud needs in MEA region. Powered by the world’s leading technology giant Microsoft, G7CR Technologies helps businesses in swift and agile digital transformation. In November 2020, the company expanded its operations to the MEA region to facilitate automation and digitalisation in start-ups and SMBs. Of late, G7CR Technologies announced its Cloud Accelerator Funding program of $5 million to support start-ups and SMEs impacted by the pandemic. In the last two consecutive years, Microsoft conferred G7CR Technologies with the Country Partner of The Year Award. This award recognizes G7CR Technologies as deep tech partner delivering technology solutions to a variety of businesses.

