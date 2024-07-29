Real Estate Consultant Tariq Al Shehhi identified 5 golden tips for new investors in the Dubai promising real estate market, being one of the most global prominent investment destinations, thanks to advanced infrastructure and robust economy.

Al Shehhi pointed out that investing in real estate in Dubai requires a well-thought-out strategy and an understanding of market trends, given that real estate investment is not just a buying and selling process.

1- Market Analysis and Understanding Trends

Before the first step, new investors should understand the economic and market trends in terms of areas that are bracing for demand increase, and significant growth rates in the real estate sectors.

Al Shehhi gave an example that if there is a project with a large infrastructure under construction in a certain area, this may positively affect the value of real estate in the surrounding area.

2- Choosing a strategic location

Al Shehhi said that choosing a location is one of the most important elements in the success of real estate investment, pointing out that there are some areas such as (Dubai South) Al Maktoum International Airport, with strong value prospects and a promising market future.

3- Cooperating with real estate consultants licensed by the Dubai Land Department

Al Shehhi noted that the important advice we can offer is to seek the help of real estate consultants, as the real estate market in Dubai is dynamic and rapidly developing, and dealing with a reputable real estate consultants is necessary to provide deep insights into the market and its trends.

4- Financial planning and investment management

Al Shehhi added that investors must know and be aware of the potential returns on their investments accurately, including the average rental returns, understanding the operating costs (service fees), maintenance and property management, and then develop a financial plan that ensures maximum benefit from the investment and cash flow.

5- Review of local rules and regulations

Al Shehhi stated that it is necessary for the investor to be fully aware of all the laws and procedures related to the purchase process, noting that any mistake can be costly, calling on new investors to seek the help of a real estate consultant. He urged new investors to seek the help of a real estate consultant.

Al Shehhi concluded that choosing the Dubai real estate market is always a very profitable move for investors, if planned correctly, through analyzing the market data, choosing a strategic location and developer, managing financial matters rationally, and understanding local rules and regulations.