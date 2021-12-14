PHOTO
- Schedule: 16 to 19 December 2021
- Venue: The Yard at Al Serkal, Al Quoz in Dubai
Dubai : The first edition of Moscow Animation Film Festival (MAFF) is set to take place from 16 to 19 December in the Yard of Al Serkal in Dubai. The festival is an extravaganza of Moscow art and culture, cuisine and master classes with daily screenings of animation movies selected to entertain the children and families in the UAE.
The Moscow Animated Film Festival is produced by the Creative Industries Agency, the Department of Entrepreneurship and Innovative Development of the city of Moscow, Roskino and the Russian Animated Film Association.
This unique event is created under the large-scale cultural program by the Moscow Government as part of the promotion of the city bid to host the World Expo in 2030. The animation film festival is a part of Russia capital special program at Expo 2020 Dubai. Moscow animation projects have already established themselves abroad. They are well distributed in Europe, Asia, and Latin America.
Festival Highlights
The festival venue is decorated by famous Moscow artist Zakhar Evseev (aka ZAK MINI MONSTER). His exclusive visual design concept uses the theme of Russian winter, New Year and recognizable pieces of architecture in Moscow. He will do a special presentation of his work and also offer a visual workshop for children.
The festival opening ceremony celebrated on Thursday 16 December.
An invite only ceremony where guests will meet the creative minds of Moscow animation industry, program director and film directors and enjoy a special menu prepared for this occasion by chefs Alexander Zherebtsov winner of All-Russian Open Culinary Championship 2019. The ceremony wraps up with screening of The Snow Queen: Mirrorlands.
Four days of animation bonanza
- Multiple screening of animation and cartoon movies as per program
Master classes
- Experts from one of the oldest Russian animation studio Soyuzmultfilm.
- Special master class by famous Moscow artist Zakhar Evseev (aka ZAK MINI MONSTER
Book your free seat here
- Pre-registration is a must as per Covid safety protocols.
- Website https://maff.moscow/
The festival will promote the Russian capital and expand the business and cultural presence of Moscow in the UAE and showcase the creative capabilities of Moscow animation studios.
