Leading UAE-based smart and green facilities management (FM) company Farnek has launched a new smart FM technology solutions company, HITEK, under the leadership of managing director, Javeria Aijaz, who was previously Senior Director – Technology & Innovations at Farnek.

Developed in-house, the HITEK solution 4.0, was originally launched in Q3 last year, connecting people, assets and spaces from multiple remote sites, using intelligent analytical platforms, for cleaning, security and maintenance, so they could be smartly centrally managed and monitored by utilising the Internet of Things (IoT), Building Management Systems (BMS), Cloud, Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based technologies.

Commenting, Markus Oberlin, CEO at Farnek said: “After developing the HITEK brand as a cutting-edge technological FM proposition, we received enquiries from both our customers, trade associations and government departments, as well as other industry peers.

“It soon became apparent that there was huge potential for this innovative solution. Because HITEK can integrate with any existing technologies like BMS, built on open protocol, HITEK can now activate a variety of bespoke, white-labeled portfolio solutions, to building managers and FM professionals, as well as other FM consultancies, linking smart buildings with a digitally connected workforce.

“HITEK has a distinct competitive edge, especially within a FM industry facing major challenges in the way properties are operated and managed. Buildings are becoming ever smarter, with the rapid development of artificial intelligence, the digitisation of asset management and complicated further by corporate Net Zero ambitions,” said Oberlin.

The solutions support operational efficiencies, staff welfare, and sustainability while saving clients significant amounts of money by reducing manpower costs by up to 17% by transferring from traditional FM operational management to HITEK’s smart management.

Under Aijaz’s direction, Farnek’s award-winning in-house technology team has developed a range of cutting-edge technologies and initiatives such as a CAFM, BMS, IoT Remote monitoring, smart washroom, wearable technology, HSEQ App, eProcurement, telematics solutions, facial recognition, and benchmarking and forecasting software to make buildings more efficient and ultimately more sustainable.

“HITEK’s 24/7 command and control room or ‘nerve centre’, is located at Farnek’s state-of-the-art staff accommodation centre in Jebel Ali. Being 5G and Wi-Fi 6 enabled, HITEK can take advantage of increased bandwidth, ultra-low latency and enhanced security,” said Aijaz.

“This will allow us to rollout more connected and transformative applications of technology that not only uplift the face of FM digitalisation, but also offer enhanced efficiency, as technology advances, interfacing with all aspects of FM,” she added.

The flexible HITEK 4.0 solution has already been implemented by a number of Farnek’s existing customers including Aster Healthcare and the Green Community residential development in Dubai Investments Park.

