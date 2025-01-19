Manama – The Kochi Dialogue 2025, a premier Track 1.5 diplomacy conference, successfully concluded on January 17, 2025, bringing together government officials, diplomats, business leaders, and policy experts from India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations. Organized by the Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR) in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, the dialogue focused on strengthening India-GCC relations under the theme “India’s Look West Policy in Action: People, Prosperity and Progress.” His Excellency Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, had a special address in the forum highlighting the India-GCC cooperation as a catalyst of global peace, innovation and economic growth.

Representing Bahrain-India Society, Mrs. Zahraa Taher, Managing Director of FinMark Communications and Secretary General of the Bahrain-India Society, played a key role in the session titled “India & the GCC: Leveraging the Diaspora Connect.” As a well-respected voice in Bahrain-India relations, she highlighted the strategic significance of the Indian diaspora in enhancing trade, investment, and cultural ties between Bahrain and India. Speaking at the session, Mrs. Taher stressed the importance of the Indian diaspora in Bahrain’s economy, noting their contributions across finance, trade, healthcare, and entrepreneurship. She called for stronger business networks and policy frameworks to ensure Bahrain remains a key hub for Indian businesses looking to expand in the GCC.

The session, moderated by Ambassador Venu Rajamony, included senior figures from the Indian and GCC business and policy sectors, including Dr. Suresh Kumar, Joint Secretary (WANA), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India; Thaha Muhammed Abdul Kareem, President of IBPC Qatar; Ajith Kolassery, CEO, NoRKA Roots; James Mathew, CEO & Managing Partner of UHY James; and Shihab Kottukad, a distinguished Indian social worker.

Mrs. Zahraa Taher’s participation at Kochi Dialogue 2025 emphasized several key areas where Bahrain and India can strengthen their collaboration. She highlighted the importance of encouraging Indian investment in Bahrain’s finance, technology, and industrial sectors, enhancing bilateral trade relations through stronger business networks, and positioning Bahrain as a strategic entry point for Indian businesses in the GCC.

Commenting on her participation, Mrs. Taher stated, “Bahrain has long been a thriving center for the Indian diaspora, playing a pivotal role in business, trade, and cultural exchange. Strengthening these connections through structured policies and initiatives can unlock new economic opportunities for both regions. It is an honor to contribute to this distinguished forum, which highlights the strategic importance of collaboration between India and the GCC region. Through dialogues like these, we can explore new opportunities to advance economic and cultural partnerships while fostering mutual growth and prosperity.”

The Kochi Dialogue 2025 served as a vital platform for discussions on policy, business networking, and international cooperation, covering key sectors such as trade, investment, education, healthcare, energy, and maritime security. The conference concluded with a special address by Vice Admiral V. Srinivas, AVSM, NM, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, emphasizing the strategic importance of India-GCC partnerships.