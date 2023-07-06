Tickets for 2024 set to go on sale later this year following record-breaking demand from F1 fans for recent editions of the iconic race

15th edition of Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix set to close out 2023 season from 23 rd to 26th November

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The dates for the 2024 edition of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix have been revealed, with Yas Marina Circuit set to host the season finale to F1’s longest ever season at #AbuDhabiGP weekend from 5th to 8th December 2024.

The official announcement from Formula One Management confirms the Abu Dhabi track will host the 24th and final race of the 2024 season, with exciting returns to the season schedule expected next year that will kick off in Bahrain on Saturday 2nd March.

Fan interest for the sport is at an all-time high, with Grandstand tickets for this year’s #AbuDhabiGP weekend selling out within weeks of going on sale earlier in February. The unprecedented demand has seen organisers announce all-new ways to enjoy the 15th edition of the F1 weekend on Yas Island, with fresh experiences and incredible opportunities still available for fans to secure their seat.

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO, Ethara, said: “Following Formula One Management’s announcement, we are delighted that Yas Marina Circuit will once again welcome the sport’s global fanbase to the season finale here in Abu Dhabi from 5th to 8th December 2024.”

“As this year has shown, Formula 1 continues to grow with every race weekend, and tickets for our race weekend this year are already selling out. We encourage any fans eager to enjoy this year’s race to secure their seat soon, and ask them to keep an eye out for exciting announcements on 2024’s race weekend coming later this year.”

The 2023 edition of #AbuDhabiGP weekend is set to break records both on and off the track, topping 2022’s record attendance, with plans in place to increase capacity and ensure fans can experience the #AbuDhabiGP in a variety of ways during 23rd to 26th November on Yas Island.

With more exciting announcements to come, fans can secure their seat at the region’s biggest sports and entertainment event at: www.abudhabigp.com

Media contact: ethara@sevenmedia.ae

