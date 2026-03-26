The grassroots national initiative expands focus on female participation and nationwide talent discovery with registration now open.

Abu Dhabi, UAE, Yas Heat Academy has announced the launch of the 2026 edition of AL SABQ, its flagship grassroots Emirati talent discovery programme hosted at Yas Kartzone at Yas Marina Circuit.

Designed to identify and nurture the UAE’s most promising young drivers, AL SABQ provides a structured pathway into competitive karting for Emirati boys and girls aged 5 to 7. Now entering its second edition, the programme will place a stronger emphasis on nationwide participation and increased female representation, reinforcing its role as a truly inclusive national platform.

Taking place on Saturday, 18 April 2026, the selection event will bring together up to 20 young drivers for a full-day assessment combining time trials, fitness and concentration tests, and behavioural evaluations both on and off track. Entry is free of charge, with registration closing one week prior to the event date.

AL SABQ is derived from the Arabic word meaning to lead, surpass, or come first and reflects the programme’s ambition to position young Emiratis at the forefront of motorsport development from the very start of their journey.

At the conclusion of the selection day, the top two male drivers and the top female driver will each receive a fully funded Bambino racing seat in selected local championship events as official Yas Heat Academy drivers, managed by Yas Heat Racing. The initiative ensures equal opportunity for young female talent, with a guaranteed female champion progressing into the programme.

The inaugural programme took place on Saturday,10 May, 2025, at Yas Kartzone, serving as a national platform for boys and girls aged 5 to 6 to demonstrate their potential behind the wheel.

Ali Al Beshr, General Manager of Yas Marina Circuit, said: “AL SABQ represents our long-term commitment to building a sustainable pipeline of Emirati motorsport talent. By expanding our national outreach and placing greater focus on female participation, we are creating broader access to opportunity and ensuring that the future of UAE motorsport reflects the diversity and ambition of our community.

“It is also a perfect opportunity for young Emiratis to take their first steps in the world of motorsport through karting at Yas Heat and receive valuable support to not only thrive on the track but also raise the UAE flag high in local and regional competitions, showcasing the nation’s passion for motorsport.”

Since its inception, Yas Heat Academy has played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of Emirati drivers competing on the international stage. Graduates such as Keanu Al Azhari, Hamda Al Qubaisi, and Rashid Al Dhaheri have progressed to global championships, demonstrating the effectiveness of a structured development pathway beginning at grassroots level.

The 2026 edition of AL SABQ builds on that legacy, reinforcing Yas Marina Circuit’s wider commitment to national talent development, youth engagement and long-term motorsport excellence.

Registrations are now via the Yas Marina Circuit website.

ABOUT YAS HEAT

Yas Heat Racing is the official driver talent development programme based in Yas Marina Circuit, uniting all forms of grassroots motorsport racing – from karting all the way to single seater racing – to provide young drivers with a clear pathway into motorsports, while promoting the development of homegrown talent in the UAE.

Based at Yas Marina Circuit, the home to the Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Heat’s ‘talent first’ and innovation-led philosophy provides its junior drivers with a world-class training environment that will nurture the next generation of local racing stars at the Meeting Place of Champions.