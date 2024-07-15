Morocco – XS.com, the global FinTech and financial services provider for online trading and investing, has been recognized with the award for "Best Multi Asset Broker in North Africa” during the “African Fintech Summit” in Casablanca, Morocco.



The event where the global multi-asset broker was featured as Global Sponsor was organized by “The Trading Show” on July 11th and 12th at the illustrious Hyatt Regency in Casablanca, Morocco.



The highlight of the event was XS.com being honored with the esteemed "Best Multi Asset Broker – North Africa” award, a testament to its outstanding performance as a market leader in the region.



Expressing excitement and gratitude for the recognition, Mr. Shadi Salloum, the Regional Director of XS.com in the MENA region, stated:

We are honored to receive the “Best Multi-Asset Broker in North Africa” at “African Fintech Summit” in Casablanca, Morocco. This award validate XS.com's position as a leader in the global financial industry, offering outstanding Trading Conditions and value to its clients.



Presenting its cutting-edge products and services at the “African Fintech Summit” in Casablanca, Morocco, the XS.com’s Global Sponsorship shone a spotlight on its dedication to online investments. In addition, they provided invaluable insights into the latest trends and advancements within the dynamic landscape of the Fintech industry.



The award of "Best Multi Asset Broker – North Africa” reaffirm XS.com's position as a leading player in the FinTech and online trading industry, with a strong presence and commitment to innovation in the North African market.



The multi award winning broker remains focused on empowering traders, institutional investors, and brokers with access to deep institutional liquidity, advanced trading technology, and exceptional customer support.

XS.com, has recently been recognized with a range of awards that have validated its mission to empower traders with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive in the dynamic world of trading.

XS.com Company Review

The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.



Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.



XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.



Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.

